After seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases Dec. 16, Trumansburg Central School District has moved to remote learning for the remainder of 2021.
“Dec. 16, 2021, has proven to be an extremely challenging day for our district,” Bell wrote on the school district website.
She said that with the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County, the schools too are experiencing more cases with significantly more individuals placed in quarantine.
In the Dec. 16 written address to the community, Bell reported three new positives at the high school, with an additional seven with symptoms awaiting test results. Twenty students at the high school level had been impacted just that day. Additionally, the elementary reported two more positive cases with a total of 37 individuals in quarantine between the Dec. 15 and 16.
“We anticipate more positive cases from those placed in quarantine in the coming days,” Bell said, adding that there is one adult positive at the middle school and one middle school student positive as well as one bus driver in quarantine.
“District-wide, we are experiencing a shortage in coverage to ensure safe instructional spaces. With that said, our administrative team has made the difficult decision to be remote Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.”
On Dec. 17 Bell posted another announcement letting the community know that the district made the difficult decision to remain remote for instruction until the December break.
“The number of positive cases we are experiencing represents both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” Bell said. “Thankfully, the severity of the infection seems to be less; however, the protocols for quarantine remain the same, which is hugely impactful on our families and staff. Please keep in mind staffing is also impacted by routine health needs, general illness, day appointments, the need to care for a sick loved one, and or daycare needs related to quarantine. We very much appreciate your support and patience as we work out the details for the days ahead. Our Food Service Director will communicate separately about food deliveries and resources.”
Students attending P-Tech, GST BOCES, Smith School, and Private schools will participate in in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 20 to Dec. 22. Likewise, students attending TST BOCES for Career and Technical Education (CTE) will participate in-person those days as well.
Students in grades Pre-K-6 will follow a modified schedule. Students in grades 7 to 12 should check their BrightSpace platform and follow their regular school day schedule from home.
“Our goal is to be in person for instruction beginning Monday, Jan. 3, 2022,” Bell said. “We will continue to assess our school data and share that information with you as it becomes available. Thank you in advance for understanding and supporting this temporary instructional shift. We desire to promote all community members’ health, safety, and well-being. Thank you for doing your part, for the safety and health of our community.”
