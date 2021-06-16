Trumansburg Porchfest brings the community together through music again this year on June 19 from noon to 5 p.m.
Porchfest is a do-it yourself music festival featuring free shows on porches all over the neighborhood. Anyone can host or play a show.
This year’s lineup includes acts from all across the musical spectrum, ranging from funk duo Mysa to the country blues band Cayuga Blue Notes to the traditional Celtic act Se Leighas.
The event goes on rain or shine, and visitors are encouraged to enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner, shopping, drinks, and dessert in our welcoming village while they are there.
The event will take place throughout the friendly, walkable Village of Trumansburg.
The first Porchfest was held in Ithaca in 2007. Since then, Porchfests have sprung up in over 100 other cities and towns across North America.
Trumansburg Porchfest was started by a couple of Main Street business owners and a few village residents.
The first annual took place on June 17, 2017, with over 40 acts playing shows on over 30 porches.
Trumansburg Porchfest is completely community supported and volunteer-run.
Parking is free; however, be aware that parking is not permitted on side streets in the Village of Trumansburg. Please use the municipal lot on Elm Street near the Town Hall, the Trumansburg Farmers Market parking lot at the corner of Rt 227 and Rt 96, or park anywhere on Main Street where permitted.
For an interactive map of performance locations, visit tburgporchfest.com/schedule.
Full Schedule:
Noon to 1 p.m.
Janet Batch (alt-country) 9 McLallen St.
Loveday (alt-folk) 31 Washington St.
Rena Guinn (folk, blues & country) 36 Cayuga St. Brett Beardslee (American road music) 19 Bradley St.
Metasequoia (rock-reggae fusion) 95 E. Main St. Vicious Fishes (rock) 28 Whig St,
Motherwort (folk, rock, punk) 54 Hector St.
1 to 2 p.m.
Trumansburg HS Modern Band 3A, TCFA 5 McLallen St. gasDog (rock) 37 Washington St.
Adam Guinn (grunge, rock, country blues & folk) 36 Cayuga St. Dart Brothers (dad-rock & Americana) 11 South St.
Roots Relic (cross-genre rock band) 50 Hector St.
Soul Benders (blues, soul & rock) 110 E. Main St.
The Flocked Bear (jazz-fusion & funk family band) 118 E. Seneca St. Rarendanix (pop & rock) 11 Whig St.
Evan Stewart & The Flunk School (original folk-rock) 24A Prospect St. Florencia Ulloa (acoustic guitar) 21 Washington St.
2 to 3 p.m.
Trumansburg HS Jazz Band, TCFA 5 McLallen St.
The 86ers (original honky-tonk & rockabilly) 35 Washington St. Cayuga Blue Notes (country blues) 33 Cayuga St.
Sing Trece (Ithaca’s faves) 6 Bradley St.
Vinegar Williams (acoustic alt-rock) 95 E. Main St.
Boomslang (rock) 66 Cayuga St.
3 to 4 p.m.
Trumansburg HS Modern Band 2A, 21 Congress St. two_oranges (hip-hop) 21 Washington St.
Comfort Hill (Americana, alt-country & rock) 7 Strowbridge St. TOiVO (Old World dance music) 33 Cayuga St.
Dame’s Rocket (ethereal fem-folk) 6 Bradley St.
Mysa (funk duo) 95 E. Main St.
Freight(rock, folk & funk) 24A Prospect St.
Se Leighas (traditional Celtic), TCFA 5 McLallen St
4 to 5 p.m.
Trumansburg HS Senior Modern Band, 21 Congress St. Grassanova (root rock, bluegrass, folk & country) 25 Washington St.
Harry Nichols (acoustic pop originals) 22 Strowbridge St.
Patchwork Down (rock) 39 Cayuga St.
Maddy & The Vaccinators (rock) 19 Bradley St.
Feed the Fire! (psych-rock, funk & reggae) 8 South St.
Singing Notes & Slinging Jokes (music, song & stories) 42 Whig St. Lynn & George (blues) TCFA 5 McLallen St.
Bob Roberts Calamity (90s alt-rock) 95 E. Main St.
