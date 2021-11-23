Trumansburg Police are looking to identify a man who recently paid for his purchase at a local convenience store with a counterfeit $100 bill.
The man made the purchase at Byrne Dairy, 208 East Main Street, Trumansburg, at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, according to Trumansburg Police Chief Joe Nelson.
It was discovered that the man, whose image was captured on Byrne Dairy surveillance cameras, paid with a $100 bill that was later found to be fake and discarded a second counterfeit bill on one of the store’s shelves, Nelson said.
At the time, the clerk at the register could not locate the store’s marker used to determine whether or not large bills are real, Nelson said, adding that Byrne Dairy was later informed by its bank that one of the bills the store had attempted to deposit was not real. The store then contacted the police.
The police are still attempting to identify the man caught on camera, who is white with short brown hair and was wearing a long-sleeved black teeshirt that said “RealTree” in white lettering and jeans.
Trumansburg Police are urging local businesses to pay close attention to any $100 bills they may receive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trumansburg Police Department at (607) 387-6505.
