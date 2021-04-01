The Trumansburg Police Department (TPD) recently made public the revised version of its state mandated “Reform and Reinvention Collaboration Plan.”
The plan begins with a message to the community from Trumansburg Police Chief Joe Nelson, originally posted in June 2020, in which he condemns the actions of the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
“I will not deploy officers into this community without knowing they can be trusted to do their job in accordance with the law, while maintaining the appropriate demeanor you deserve,” Nelson states.
Floyd’s death inspired youth-led protests in the village last summer.
The drafting of the plan was prompted by an executive order from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The order directed all municipalities with police departments to engage stakeholders within the community served by that police department in a dialogue aimed at reviewing and, where needed, improving the strategies, policies and procedures of that department.
Since releasing the draft plan, Trumansburg has hosted two community member meetings and one community stakeholder meeting, led by Nelson, Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart, and Trumansburg Police Commissioner and Village Trustee Keith Hannon.
Trumansburg’s police department consists of 10 to 14 employees at any given time. It currently has only one full-time officer (in addition to the chief). According to the background information provided in the reform plan, the full-time officer and chief reside locally.
The roster of TPD employees contains eight white males, two white females, and three black males.
The plan states that TPD will require that all officers, full and part-time, compete training in de-escalation and hate crime, implicit bias, and mental health every two years.
The department will seek grants or scholarships to cover additional costs related to extra training and capitalize on free training offered by higher education programs.
The department also believes it will benefit from accreditation by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and will pursue that accreditation in the future.
The Village and TPD are strong proponents of connecting every emergency call with the appropriate response. At present, all emergency (911) calls are handled by county communications, who determine which departments/personnel from which municipality, respond to the call. Therefore, the Village will seek to partner with Tompkins County to develop county-wide resources that can assist police, or take the lead, on mental health calls.
Such a collaboration would include working with Tompkins County Emergency Services (911 Center) to develop a mental health triaging process at the 911 center to send mental health professionals to non-emergency calls.
One of the department’s main goals is to hire a second full-time police officer.
TPD believes a second full-time officer will allow the department to increase familiarity with the local community and the school district. The department would like to continue to emphasize engagement with students, with a focus on students of color. The department wants residents to recognize and know the people who are leading public safety.
“We also feel this will increase the likelihood that residents communicate with the department, which is crucial in ensuring that respect for all residents is maintained at all times,” the plan states. “The consistency in staffing that a second full-time officer brings also supports investigations being completed in a more timely fashion and greatly improves the department’s ability to lead community events and pursue grants that will cover existing expenses and expand trainings. While we feel this makes the department more connected to the residents it serves, the hire won’t happen until the appropriate candidate(s) emerges who fits the high expectations of the department and community.”
The department anticipates the launch of new body cameras in April.
TPD was one of the first departments in the region to adopt the use of body cameras. Recently, the cameras have broken down and were discontinued until the department’s budget allowed for the purchase of new, improved body cameras.
New cameras have been purchased, and they are expected to streamline the process of transferring footage to the district attorney, which should help ensure the footage cannot be tampered with.
In July, the department hopes to launch a process for collecting demographic data at traffic stops.
Currently, demographic data is not captured during traffic stops. The information can be acquired through submitting driver’s license information to the DMV.
“At present, this process is laborious, but TPD is committed to creating a new process that expedites the collection of demographics and includes it in regular reporting,” according to the plan. The chief and village will review the data and look for any trends that would imply bias in who is being stopped. If the reports suggest there is a disproportionate number of stops that feature persons of underrepresented backgrounds, a full investigation will be launched.
The entire plan can be found here: static.flxsoftware.com/documents/TPD_reform_proposal_v3-2_O7z3MnJ.pdf
