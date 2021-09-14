Mayor Rordan Hart will be holding a Town Hall-style meeting, open to all area residents, on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Trumansburg Fire Hall, 74 W. Main St., Trumansburg.
The mayor will be joined by Johanna Anderson, Executive Director of Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS).
The meeting is meant to be an open forum for residents of the Compass (formerly Auble’s) Mobile Home Park, as well as other interested Village residents, to ask questions or offer comments after the recent purchase of the Park by INHS.
INHS’ mission is expanding housing opportunities for low and moderate-income residents of Tompkins County and the surrounding region. It seeks to foster communities that embrace diversity, equity, and sustainability in ways that produce lasting outcomes.
The organization announced recently that it had purchased the former Auble’s Mobile Home Park in August 2021 with the intention of improving the overall infrastructure of the community and providing health and safety and energy efficiency improvements to existing homes over the next three years.
INHS is currently working to identify funding opportunities to make the enhancements.
The 138-pad manufactured community, located in both the Village of Trumansburg in Tompkins County and the Town of Covert in Seneca County, is the first of its kind added to the nonprofit’s growing real estate portfolio, marking a new business venture for the organization.
The purchase also includes over 100 acres of additional land that could be redeveloped for future rental housing. Keynote Realty will manage the property’s day-to-day operations.
“Our intention is to give the opportunity to field any and all questions from residents of the Park about what they can expect from the new property owner, as well as any other questions from Village residents about this brand new and exciting situation,” Hart wrote on his Facebook page.
The village will be adhering to current COVID-19 best practices during the meeting as it will take place in an indoor setting.
