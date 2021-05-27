Victoria Romanoff, of Trumansburg, sometimes wishes she could forgo technology and write with a shaggy mane.
“It’s a common mushroom,” Romanoff said. “It’s delicious when it’s young and fresh, and has a delightful white skirt. As it gets older it turns very, very dark, and when it gets very old it produces a blackish blue fluid. It’s been used as writing ink by monks in Europe for centuries.”
But does she use it herself? “I don’t know if I would care for that aroma in my office,” she said with a chuckle, adding that the odor has a “distinct flavor.”
Romanoff, who has a quick mind that flies effortlessly into eloquent, imaginative tangents, can wax poetic on nearly any topic (including writing), but for her new book she homed in on a dear, familiar friend: the mushroom.
Titled “The Mushroom Memoirs of a Tattered Tatar,” it is part guide, part cookbook, part autobiography, and it is complete and slated for released by Abbeville Press in the spring of 2022.
She chose the unique title for her book because she only recently found out that in addition to being Russian and Czech, she also descends from the Tatars of Turkey.
“I’m a tattered Tatar because I’m of too many backgrounds,” she said, adding that she does not fit neatly into one identity or another.
Romanoff’s relationship with the mushroom dates back to before her birth, as a tradition of collecting mushrooms was handed down to her by her mother. In some of her earliest memories, three-year-old Romanoff was taught to identify and collect them. That was when she was living in Latvia; when her family moved into a German displaced persons (DP) camp, hunting for mushrooms became a way in which Romanoff could help feed her family.
The book is an examination of her complicated roots combined with a clear and concise guide to picking mushrooms in Upstate New York. Each of the 12 chapters focuses on one mushroom that can be easily found and identified within the region.
It is a complete walkthrough of the mushroom gathering experience, from the first steps of the hunt all the way to the dining room table, as it contains a recipe for preparing each type of mushroom.
The book has been a truly Trumansburg-based effort, drawing from the skills of local Peggy Haine, who helped refine the recipes, sisters Elvira Brockman and Rose Viggiano, who through their connections opened the doors to Abbeville Press for the aspiring author, and photographer Sarah Adams, who took many of the book’s photos.
For Romanoff, who is “the most private mushroom picking person there is,” the book lets the reader into an intensely personal world where she always wanders alone and everything else falls away.
“When you first sit down in a forest, you think it’s quiet,” she said, “and as you sit in it for a few minutes you realize everyone is climbing up someplace, including my knees. Once you sit there for a while, your ears open up and you hear so much, and the engagement is so fulfilling.”
She invites others to take up the hobby, connect with the natural world, and maybe even strike up a conversation with a mushroom or two—something she frequently does.
“I just say, ‘thank you. How wonderful for you to have arrived.’ Then I talk to them and say, ‘Now really, you want to sit here and be eaten by slugs, maggots and crows, or come with me, and I’ll clean you up nicely—you’ll take a bath, and then you’re going to do the backstroke in cream, butter and white wine.’ And guess which they always choose?”
