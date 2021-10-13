The Trumansburg Fire Department, along with Trumansburg EMS, Enfield Fire Department and Mecklenburg Fire Department, responded to Jacksonville Road at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 for reports of a garage on fire with vehicles inside, according to a press release by the Trumansburg Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-car detached garage engulfed in flames and quickly set to work extinguishing the fire.
Crews had the fire knocked down about 15 minutes after arrival, and overhaul and investigation continued for several hours, the press release states.
The last units remained on scene until about 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, and crews knocked down the fire before it could spread to the house.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined and is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
Interlaken Fire Department also responded, to stand by at the Trumansburg fire station for any additional calls.
As we enter cold weather season, the Trumansburg Fire Department reminds everyone to be safe while heating homes: have appliances inspected and cleaned, check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and keep anything that can burn away from heating equipment.
