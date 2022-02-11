The Village of Trumansburg recently adopted a newly revised version of the Village Comprehensive Plan, and for the last several months the Comprehensive Plan Review and Zoning Revision Committee has been focusing on reviewing the village’s zoning policies.
“As we’ve gotten into it, we started to realize the sheer volume and size of that undertaking,” said Ben Darfler, chair of the committee, explaining to those present at the State of the Village meeting that the intention is not to rewrite the zoning laws.
Rather, the committee has decided to tackle the various aspects of zoning one at a time, starting with residential zoning.
The hope, Darfler said, is that it will be easier to revise a smaller section of the laws, get public feedback, revise again if necessary, and then officially adopt that one section before moving on to the next. The committee will attempt to tackle the different subjects in order of urgency. The order right now, which is subject to change, is as follows: Residential in 2022, short term rentals and commercial and industrial zoning in 2023, and overlay districts, supplemental regulations and administration in 2024.
“Short term rentals—I find it a fascinating conversation because there are many different angles to look at the from, from the people renting a room to make ends meet, to people living next to a house that’s fully rented every weekend and is a pain in a butt…” Darfler said. “But people are looking to visit and bring in tourism dollars and they want a place to rent out… it’s an interesting conversation on how to possibly take the first step.”
Though the task of reviewing all the zoning laws may seem daunting, Darfler said he is up to it and even looking forward to it.
“I’m actually—this is weird to say—but I’m excited about zoning and trying to find this balance between allowing there to be development in Trumansburg because if we don’t allow for more houses to show up in the village it just means that the current houses get more and more expensive and eventually no one can afford to live here, but also not creating massive developments and things that don’t feel right for the village,” Darfler told the Trumansburg Free Press in January. “I would rather see what we have duplicated rather than something different come through.”
Darfler said the current goal is to have a draft of the revised residential zoning laws ready for public review by June.
The issue of zoning popped up again later in the meeting when one member of the public (who is a current renter) asked the mayor if he thought the village’s ever-increasing rental rates would continue to rise.
“The short answer is I’m afraid, probably so,” Rordan Hart, Trumansburg Village Mayor, said.
“The pandemic did some really interesting things to real estate, none of which were predicted,” Hart said. “When folks found out that they had to stay home for a period of time they suddenly realized they should like where they live.”
“In February annually, historically, there are approximately 200 homes for sale in the greater Tompkins County area, which includes part of Cortland County, part of Schuyler County and part of Seneca County,” Hart added. “As of last week there were only 97. So we have a historically low amount of homes for sale and a high demand. I think that has to moderate at some point, but I can’t tell you when that will be.”
“It’s not something any government has control over…except around the margins when you start to talk about zoning—what are we going to allow to be built, how much freedom does a property owner have to put an accessory apartment over the garage kind of thing,” Hart said. “I’ve heard zoning for the purposes of controlling that type of housing environment described as trying to control the Titanic with an oar; you’re making small changes that can potentially have a large effect, which is why I think the thoughtfulness of those changes is so important. But it also means any changes that occur that might have the effect of moderating the speed at which those prices are going up are going to take a long time to have effect.”
What in heck is going on in NY? Why are upstate municipalities suddenly keen on dictating what people can and can't do on their own land? Caroline, Hector, Trumansburg, Lansing... Time to resist this and resist hard! We haven't had or needed zoning in some places since the earth was formed. The only thing that has changed recently is the hubris of know-it-all authoritarian bull-in-china-closet central planners from the local to the Federal level. Their arrogance and disdain for freedom has reached new heights as they proudly and foolishly trample our liberties. They are naive and ignorant. Zoning will just accelerate the decline of New York and drive more people and business out of the state. In 2021 alone, NY state lost 1.5% of residents. If you want to attract capital investment and new taxpaying residents, you certainly don't do it by imposing more restrictions, violating property rights, raising taxes, and making it more expensive and time consuming for individuals and private business to get things done. Municipalities should be doing the opposite; repeal existing regulations rather than impose new ones.
