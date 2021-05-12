Trumansburg Central School District residents will have the opportunity to vote for two school board members May 18. Three people are running for the available seats: Dana Robson, Megan Williams, and Daniel Trippett. The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to fill the two three-year terms starting July 1 and ending on July 30, 2024.
The election will take place between noon and 9 p.m. at the Ulysses Historical Society, 39 South Street, Trumansburg.
We asked the three candidates several questions about their background and intentions if elected to the board. Below are the answers we received from Williams and Trippett; we reached out via email to Robson as well but did not receive a response. We have instead published the information Robson shared about herself on the Trumansburg Central School District website.
Megan Williams
Trumansburg Free Press: Have you ever served on a board of education or other public board before? If so, which one(s)?
Williams: I haven’t served on a board of education before. I have served on several non-profit boards and am currently involved with the Trumansburg Education Foundation and the Elementary PTO.
Do you have any personal connection to the school district, such as family members who are enrolled?
We have two sons, Dafydd in 6th grade and Dylan in 4th grade.
How long have you lived in Trumansburg, and where are you from originally?
I grew up in Owego, NY. Attended SUNY Geneseo, moved to Wales for seven years for post-grad studies and in 2010, we moved to Trumansburg.
What skills, traits, and/or educational or professional experience do you possess that you feel prepares you to serve on the board?
I have a lot of experience volunteering in Trumansburg, specifically in our schools. I think the time I have spent getting to know families, teachers and staff would be useful in serving in this role. I enjoy working with people from all backgrounds and perspectives and after a thoughtful and deliberate process, making decisions together.
What projects or particular aspects of education are you interested in working on if you are elected to the board?
I want to help make sure that all students have access to the outside resources they need in order to ensure their personal success in education. I think the farm to school initiative the food services is working on has already had a positive impact. I would like to be involved in continuing to ensure our students have access to high quality food during the day and look at ways that we can continue to serve students with food insecurities after school hours by developing additional school and community partnerships.
In what areas do you believe Trumansburg’s schools have an opportunity to improve? How do you foresee the district implementing solutions to any perceived problems you may have identified?
One area I would like to see improved is communication. The pandemic has changed the way we all communicate so we can take this opportunity to streamline district communication so that it is clear, consistent, and deliberate in its delivery.
What else would you like the community to know about you?
I am running for School board because I care about our schools. I enjoy volunteering, work hard and try and appreciate all points of view. I enjoyed being in a public forum with the other two candidates and hearing their perspectives and if elected, would enjoy serving alongside Dana or Danny.
Daniel Trippett
Trumansburg Free Press: Have you ever served on a board of education or other public board before? If so, which one(s)?
Trippett: For over three years now I have served on the Board of Directors for Encore Players, a non-profit organization serving Trumansburg and the surrounding area to promote and enhance the theatre arts.
Do you have any personal connection to the school district, such as family members who are enrolled?
I have a precocious adopted daughter, Prynn Margaret, who is beginning her journey in the Trumansburg school system this September. I also have a niece and nephew currently enrolled and have watched their progress over the years. Additionally, I directed the Russell I. Doig Middle School’s play for three years running, bringing in record participation and attendance for each.
How long have you lived in Trumansburg, and where are you from originally?
I grew up in a small town in northern NJ, Sparta, but have lived, worked and travelled coast to coast as well as internationally. My wife Deanna and I moved to Trumansburg in 2014, and quickly felt at home in this community!
What skills, traits, and/or educational or professional experience do you possess that you feel prepares you to serve on the board?
As a professional performer, I am honed to be empathic to all people’s experiences, hardships, and reactions to any situation. Being successful in theatre requires working with and managing groups of highly diverse people who often have strong opinions that do not necessarily align. Through my work and travel, I have built strong cooperative relationships with people of all races, genders, and backgrounds. Also, very crucially, I have received extensive training from the foster care system on working with at-risk children to help create stable, normalized home environment.
What projects or particular aspects of education are you interested in working on if you are elected to the board?
I have three key aspects to my platform, which are to:
a.Improve and maintain racial equality and equity within the school and community.
b.I plan to take input from the Teachers Union as well as the student body to find what worked or not, pre and post Covid, in order to come up with the most effective system in which we can all take ownership.
c.Bring greater emphasis to theatrical and visual arts as a vehicle to allow children to make positive connections with others they may not normally encounter in their social circles in a non-competitive manner.
In what areas do you believe Trumansburg’s schools have an opportunity to improve? How do you foresee the district implementing solutions to any perceived problems you may have identified?
I see the greatest opportunity for our school on the social front. We must confront bias and bullying of any kind, whether aimed toward race, gender identity, people with disabilities, or personal challenges including economic or social background. Children cannot learn when they don’t feel safe, so it is imperative to create a safe and nurturing environment where they don’t feel like a victim every day they go to school. We can do this by implementing a double prong solution: first is establishing a mentorship program so students facing any of these issues can have a safe person to talk to who understands what they are experiencing. Second is establishing a Zero Tolerance Policy on bullying, which will identify repeat offenders and enforce adherence to a respectful code of conduct.
What else would you like the community to know about you?
I come from a large family, members of which have branched in extremely different directions in all aspects of life. However, despite our divergence, we remain close and value each other deeply. I hold a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre from the Boston Conservatory. I thrive on the variety in life, and always try to find commonalities within our diversity to foster respect and empowerment.
Dana Robson (as published on the district website, in lieu of a response):
Hello, my name is Dana Robson. I am the mother of two children, a high school freshman at Charles O. Dickerson High School and a college freshman at Ohio University. I have worked as an educator and mental health professional for over 20 years and have spent the last 13 years as a school psychologist in a local school district.
My family has lived in Trumansburg for the past 10 years and my son began his education here as a kindergarten student at Trumansburg Elementary School. To say that Trumansburg Central School District has had a positive impact in my family’s life would be an understatement. It is for this reason that I have chosen to run for the TCSD Board of Education. I believe in the power a public school district has to enhance and enrich the lives of young people, faculty and the greater community. As a member of the TCSD school board, I want to be active in that process and perhaps more importantly give back to this community that has become my home.
As an educator, I am continually inspired by young people and this past year has been no exception. During this time, they have creatively circumvented isolation, prioritized new interests, protested in the street s, organized fundraisers, and asked challenging questions. In the classroom and in our community young people have asked for consistency and they also asked for change.
Trumansburg schools have been and will continue to be places where creativity and flexibility are valued. This is the place where our young people grow. I want to be a part of that growth and as a member of the board of education I would support programming, curriculum development and extra-curricular opportunities where all student voices are valued and where they all have a sense of belonging. Young people have spent the past year speaking up and I have learned so much listening to them.
Township: Hector, Schuyler County
