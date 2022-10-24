New York Stata Police are looking for a missing man near Canadarago Lake. Residents may see the New York State Police helicopter and numerous troopers in the area.
On October 22, 2022, New York State Police at Richfield Springs responded to Canadarago Lake boat launch for a report of a missing kayaker. 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield, MA was last seen assembling a kayak at approximately 12:30 p.m., his kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
Local residents may see troopers, the New York State Police helicopter, drones and the New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team in the area.
Anyone who may see Mr. Mayock is asked to call SP Sidney at (607)561-7400.
