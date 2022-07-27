At the July 12 regular meeting of the Tioga County Legislature, a resolution was passed to authorize a contract with the Burke Group For compensation and classification study services at a cost not to exceed $9,000. The Burke Group will review and update its compensation and job classifications for all salaried management/confidential employees, as well as perform analysis of current job classifications, salary and benefits structure relative to comparable positions in comparable organizations.
Broome Bituminous Products of Vestal was awarded the bid for parking lot at the public safety building at a cost not to exceed $184,245; the Commissioner of Public Works budgeted for this project.
The legislature authorized the purchase of the former Town of Owego Highway Garage for the sum of $200,000. Tioga County Department of Public Works is in need of a facility to wash vehicles and equipment to prolong their service life.
Authorization for disbursement of HUD CDBG Revolving Loan Funds to Tioga County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA) for Labrador Lumber in the sum of $400,000.
The Tioga County Legislature approved funding Youth Bureau program funding which is 100% reimbursable from the NYS Office of Children and Family Services. The following programs for the year 2022 were approved in the amounts indicated: Cornell Cooperative Extension 4H Summer Youth Enrichment, $7,330; Northern Tioga Joint Summer Rec. Program, $4,400; Cornell Cooperative Extension Family Resource Center, $6,400; Spencer Van-Etten Schools PAVE, $1,500; Village of Waverly Summer Rec, $5.000; Kali’s Club House 7 Keys to Success, $4,200; Town of Owego Waterman Rec Camp, $4,400; Catholic Charities YESS Program, $3,900; Lions Camp Badger, $5,000; Waverly Central School District Summer of Exploration, $4,370; and Required Youth Bureau Dues, $100. Total regular allocation of $46,600; plus Tioga County Boys and Girls Club-Youth Sports and Education funds $6,653 for a grand total of $53,253.
The Tioga County Department of Social Services has received a Rental Supplement Program (RSP) allocation to provide rental supplements to individuals and families, both with and without children, who are experiencing homelessness or are facing an imminent loss of housing regardless of immigration status. An amount of $124,850 was approved for the program expense.
The Tioga County Public Health has been awarded additional funding in the amount of $326,535 from NYSDOH. The funding is specifically designed for Public Health efforts toward the COVID-19 in Tioga County.
On March 11, 2021, the State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund legislation, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, was signed into law awarding Tioga County $9,362,868 in fiscal recovery funds. Half of the funds were received in 2021, and the other half are to be received in 2022. The US Department of Treasury released guidance as to how the fiscal recover funds are to be spent in response to effort against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislature has amended the 2022 budget and the funds will be appropriated as follows: $400,000 to Racker, funds for disaster recovery center, and $71,260 to Southern Tier Network for Tioga County Broadband Upgrade.
Another resolution passed by the legislature established a system for the disposal of property, the order of priority of disbursements and the restrictions on the use of both pre-conviction and post-conviction forfeitures of crime proceeds. Tioga County has received $21,850 from a drug forfeiture case and agreed the funds shall be divided between the agencies involved in the investigation.
The State of New York announced a funding opportunity for municipalities to apply for the purchase and installation of electric vehicle (EV) supply equipment by way of the NYS Vehicle Infrastructure Grant. Tioga County’s courthouse parking lot has 70 spots that are rarely used, and the parking lot is open to the public. Four EV charging stations, two level two and two level three (fast charging) would provide ample stations for the area so the legislature authorized and directed the chair to sign the application for the grant.
The Tioga County Legislature appointed Sara Zubalsky-Peer as an at large member board member to the Tioga County Property Development Corporation to fill Christina Brown’s unexpired term. Brown resigned effected April 21, 2022.
A recognition resolution was passed for Jodi Sampey’s over 23 years of dedicated service to Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene.
An executive proclamation was passed proclaiming July 2022 as Lyme Disease Awareness Month. According to the proclamation in 2021, tick borne illnesses were the third highest reported communicable diseases in Tioga County, behind COVID-19 and sexually transmitted infections.
The black legged tick, also known as the deer tick, carries the bacteria Borrelia Burgdorferi that causes Lyme disease. Preventing Lyme disease can be done by wearing insect repellent, covering up when outdoors, showering soon after coming inside and completing daily tick checks on yourself and your pets.
