The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awarded $1.1 million in grants to 54 non-profits across Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford Counties as a way to acknowledge the support Tioga Downs has received from the community this year. Grant recipients were announced during an evening celebration held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Tuesday, November 29.
This year’s recipients, which include arts organizations, family services providers, and animal rescues–just to name a few–have made incredible strides in promoting economic and community development in the counties that surround Tioga Downs. A full list of awardees is attached.
“It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who are changing lives in the cities, towns, and villages our guests call home.”
The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation aims to fund groups that advance charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational purposes in Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford (PA) Counties. This year’s $1.1 million in award money is a new record for the charitable arm of Tioga Downs.
The foundation received an overwhelming response when it issued its grant application earlier in the year, with so many nonprofits deserving of funding to strengthen economic and community development as the region continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.