The Tioga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. Sandra Ledford, 66, has not been seen since July 4.
She is described as 5'2, around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
According to deputies, Ledford was last seen driving a 2008 Jeep Commander with a NY license plate reading GWU-3950. Anyone who may know anything about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (607) 687-1010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.