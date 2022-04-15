On Tuesday night, April 5, two lucky people earned the right to run around the Trumansburg Shur-Save for three minutes loading up their carts with as much food as they could possibly grab.
Tobacco and alcohol items were disallowed, and only one type of a food could be chosen in each category.
For example, each person could only take one strip steak, but could take more beef in other cuts and forms.
At the cash register, meat, coffee, bottled water, and dog food seemed to be popular choices.
The first lucky ticket holder was Gordon Barrett of Ithaca, who won the 2022 Trumansburg Rotary SuperMarket Sweepstakes. He did the running himself and ended up with a lot of meat and two large bags of dog food.
Barrett’s race around the store netted him $479.18 in a variety of well-chosen groceries.
Mary Apgar of Waterloo was the second runner. She attended the T-burg Takes on Pediatric Cancer Gala in March of 2020 and successfully bid on and won the right to run for three minutes and collect foods of her choice.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 delayed her run until last week. On hand for Pediatric Cancer and to cheer Apgar on were Kyle Mosher and Fred Van Derzee. Apgar’s grocery total was $491.65.
Representing Rotary were President Kathleen Overbaugh, Peggy Haine, and Angel Stillions.
Community Cleanup
to be Held April 23
Come honor Earth Day and join the Trumansburg Area Community Cleanup at the Trumansburg Village DPW parking lot and Farmers Market April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Participants will be given supplies and some recommended locations. Trash will be returned to the DPW for sorting with recyclables separated from items that go to the landfill. Come dressed to be outside.
Are you part of a community or social group? Make a bigger impact with more volunteers. Sign up your group to cover a larger area, email TburgEarthDay@gmail.com.
•The Ulysses Library Sustainability Committee will be hosting an Electric Vehicle meetup at the Farmers Market. Come learn about the “care and feeding” of EVs. Talk to owners and check them out yourself!
•Composting is an important part of waste reduction. Weekly compost dropoff occurs at the DPW parking lot and there will be a Master Composter available to answer further composting questions.
•The Dish Truck will be there to talk to folk about reusable containers and provide coffee mugs and plates.
Gloves and bags will be provided. Safety vests and trash grabbers, limited availability.
Get more details or have your group sign up to make a bigger impact by emailing TburgEarthDay@gmail.com.
The Trumansburg DPW and the Farmers Market Lot are located at 1 Corey St. in Trumansburg.
