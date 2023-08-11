Charles Yaple, a retired professor of environmental and outdoor education, has written and published another excellent book showcasing talent and wisdom in a world in need of both.
Yaple's latest book, The 'Tree' of Us, is described as an engaging and deeply personal narrative with a mix of biography, history, and memoir to encourage the furtherance of a land ethic as envisioned by ecologist Aldo Leopold.
The book follows the lives of three men from the forested hills of Richford, New York who changed the world.
As a reader, I could follow the lives of each of the men and not only get to know them but learn as well. As a fan of history, as well as genealogy, I learned about life as they were growing up and saw the influence family had in the paths each of the men chose.
Yaple felt readers would connect with a discussion about John D. Rockefeller, once known as the richest man in the world; and Gurdon Wallace Wattles, who was a friend to five US Presidents. After reading the book I think readers will agree with me about the importance and impact the third man has had on this world too.
The 'Tree' of Us is described as landing squarely where history, philosophy, and destiny come together, with a healthy dose of wisdom. It takes a look at the impact these three men from a small town in upstate New York have had and hopefully encourages the next generation to work on seeking happiness and leaving their own impact on this world for their future generations.
Yaple's characters all had simpler, quiet beginnings. A quote by Gurdon Wattles expresses their beginnings somewhat, “The poor must learn the lessons of achievement.” I felt like the stories were not only encouraging its readers to not give up before they start, but also reminding them that it won't be easy and there will be lessons they will learn along the way. The lessons will be both good and bad but, those people were told to keep striving for their dreams.
The stories on the farm, in the woods, hunting, fishing and etc made me think of my early days on a dairy farm in the Apalachian Mountains of Pennsylvania.
I thoroughly enjoyed the book and applaud Charles Yaple for another well done, well written novel. I also learned and was given some food for thought; which is what I always thought was the purpose of reading. We get a look at others' lives, other environments and cultures, and so much more, which opens our eyes a little more to the world we live in. I love Wallace Stegner's quote on the back of the book, “Trees are the geography of hope.”
Yaple was one of the many authors present who spoke at the Berkshire Blueberry/Book Fest. At the time, he had only received a limited number of copies of his new book from the publisher. After giving a little bit of a hint as to what his new book was about he also advised those present, “Take time out from your busy schedules and take a quiet walk through the woods and enjoy nature and the fresh air, will do you a world of good.”
The 'Tree' of Us by Charles Yaple is now available at Amazon.com; Riverow Book Shop, and the Tioga County Historical Society Museum.
Enjoy!
