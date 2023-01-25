Many opinion pieces have been written on the topic of Zoning in the Town of Caroline and I will add another in the interest of dissecting fact from rumor. The past year has been a fascinating and somewhat disheartening study of how fears, even when disproven by data and the public record, can still predominate a discussion. In some ways it has become our own little localized version of election denial or QAnon theory. It’s sensational to be sure, but little of it is actually true.
The first thing to understand is that the study of zoning in Caroline has not been a knee jerk process, but rather a thoughtful response to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, which was updated in 2021. The plan reflects many years of volunteer work, in which community input was actively solicited. It is pro-agriculture, pro-environment, and seeks to maintain Caroline’s natural beauty, which people on all sides of the issue seem to agree is desirable. The Zoning Commission is an extension of the Comprehensive Plan and was created by the Caroline Town Board in a process that was open to all Caroline residents. Each resident who submitted a complete application was offered the opportunity to interview, and all who chose to interview were selected. How do I know? I was on the Caroline Town Board from 2014-2021 and was part of that process. Subsequent claims that anti-zoning proponents were excluded from membership on the Zoning Commission are patently false. In fact, one person who is now a leader in the anti-zoning movement applied, was offered an interview, but later declined. At the time, none of us on the board knew which applicants supported zoning and which didn’t. The whole point was to study the issue.
In politics there are some things that are the proverbial “third rail.” In Caroline, that third rail is zoning, followed closely by recreational rail trails. As soon as the Zoning Commission formed, so began the protests and later, the signs. These were followed by accusations of impropriety (bribes) and threats, including a death threat towards the chair of the Zoning Commission. What anti-zoning proponents did not offer, however, were suggestions as to what might mitigate their concerns. For the most part they have pursued a zero-sum game of “Zoning is unacceptable under any condition.” Nevertheless, the Zoning Commission has published a comprehensive document that answers questions and addresses rumors. There were 215 of them at last count. The commission has also continued to iterate the proposed law to address concerns raised by anti-zoning and pro-zoning proponents alike. The anti-zoning position remains a firm “No.”
Anti-zoning proponents have used a variety of arguments to make their case. Some have suggested that families who have lived in Caroline for generations deserve a greater say in the issue. This is a fundamentally anti-democratic position that essentially argues for the establishment of a privileged class of landowners. Though many pro-zoning proponents have lived in the town for decades, this is apparently not enough skin in the game. Concurrently, many of these same individuals have hurled accusations of elitism at pro-zoning proponents accusing them of NIMBYism and trumpeting the racist history of zoning laws. Have there been racist uses of zoning laws in the past? Absolutely, but primarily in high density areas, and often buttressed by the nefarious banking practice of redlining. While an equity-minded objection is noble, when paired with the argument that generational landowners should enjoy more privilege than others, it is disingenuous at best and a cynical manipulation at worst.
In social media groups, it has been proposed that anti-zoning proponents make up the majority of the town and therefore the Town Board should not vote on enacting a zoning law until after the 2023 election. There is one inconvenient truth in this argument: For the past six election cycles, voters in the Town of Caroline have overwhelmingly supported Democratic and progressive candidates. Not just in the most recent election, but in all six elections, since 2011. There’s a reason for that and it is the reason that I and many of my fellow community members support zoning: we want to keep our land, air, and soil clean. We don’t want large industrial businesses in the middle of residential areas, we want to preserve our community’s natural beauty, and we want to ensure that farmland is preserved for all who wish to farm it. We don’t, as has been suggested, want a homeowner’s association that tells others when they need to mow their lawn or what color they may paint their house.
The anti-zoning contingent maintains that our current system has worked since the Town’s founding and is sufficient for the future. By that same logic healthy people need not bother with vaccines because, you know, they’re healthy. It’s why the medical community always stresses the importance of preventative healthcare. It’s much easier to prevent an adverse outcome than to attempt to manage it once it happens. In essence, Caroline is caught in a philosophic argument between a libertarian worldview and a community-centric worldview. The hard reality, as COVID has amply demonstrated, is that the actions of an individual can negatively impact a community when there are inadequate laws in place. One only need look to the fracking issue that occurred 11 years ago. Many of Caroline’s community members not only supported fracking, but also leased their land for it. Had the Town not stepped in, it is likely that Caroline could have ended up like our neighbors in Pennsylvania who have contended with contamination of their natural resources and increased crime.
It boils down to this: communities have a right to protect shared resources, and I will vehemently argue that governments have a responsibility to do so. It is why I voted in favor of forming a Zoning Commission to study the issue and why I stand by that vote. This all-volunteer body has been inclusive in their work, thoughtful in their responses, and iterative in their process. They’ve worked hard to understand the needs of Caroline residents while enduring an onslaught of rumors, disrespect, and outright abuse in the name of civil protest. The draft law, thus far, is strategic, limited, and well in line with Caroline’s Comprehensive Plan. It will not produce the catastrophic outcomes that its detractors claim, but rather ensure that the things they love about Caroline will endure for everyone’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"In some ways it [zoning] has become our own little localized version of election denial or QAnon theory. It’s sensational to be sure, but little of it is actually true."
So the author makes the sensational claim that those against zoning are like "QAnon" and "election deniers"... And then accuses them of being sensational?
Is the author familiar with the term "projecting"? Or "fallacy"? Another example from many:
"What anti-zoning proponents did not offer, however, were suggestions as to what might mitigate their concerns."
They have... Don't zone!
