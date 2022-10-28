Midterm Elections are right around the corner and Ithaca residents will have a chance to vote for the U.S. Congress, as well as the New York State Senate and Assembly on November 8. The outcomes of these elections will decide which party will wield the power of government at the state, local, and federal levels and will likely be shaped by public sentiment around hot button issues like abortion, crime and inflation.
The race for the U.S. House of Representatives between Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Marc Molinaro in the 19th Congressional District has received the most attention since it is regarded as one of the most competitive elections in the country and will be a major factor in determining which party will win control of the House of Representatives. Riley is attempting to paint Molinaro as a radical anti-choice Republican — while Molinaro is attempting to paint Riley as a radical pro-Biden liberal.
On the state level, Democrat Anna Kelles is running unopposed for the Assembly, and Lea Webb is running against Republican Rich David for the State Senate. The Assembly has a strong Democratic supermajority that isn’t expected to change. However, Democrats only retain a supermajority in the state senate by a margin of one vote — so they could lose their supermajority depending on what happens in District 52 on election day. If Democrats lose their supermajority in the state senate it will be much harder to pass progressive priorities such as the New York Health Act — even though they failed to pass the bill while they had supermajorities in both chambers this past year.
Josh Riley (D) Vs. Marc Molinaro (R): US Congress District 19
The race for the new 19th District is a top priority for both parties who see it as a pathway to either win back or keep majorities in the House of Representatives. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has added Riley to its “Red to Blue” program, while Molinaro is seen as a top recruit for Republicans.
Josh Riley is a lawyer that has experience in federal courts working on behalf of both the public and private sectors. He has worked as a partner at several law firms and previously served as General Council to former Senator Al Franken. Unlike his opponent who has run for office many times, Riley has never run for elected office before this campaign.
Riley’s platform calls for revitalizing the economy by ending bad trade deals and directing more funds to infrastructure projects in up-state New York to create good paying jobs. He has also promised to sponsor the Women's Health Protection Act to codify Roe V. Wade into federal law if he wins election.
Additionally, Riley supports protecting an individual's right to vote by reenacting key protections of the Voting Rights Act, overhauling campaign finance laws by overturning Citizens United, and eliminating loopholes in the tax code that prevent wealthy individuals and big corporations from paying their fair share.
Riley also believes that our healthcare system must be reformed to prioritize patients over profits by allowing Medicare to use its purchasing power to negotiate for lower prescription drug costs, expanding Medicare for seniors to cover dental, hearing, and vision care, and capping the cost of critical drugs, like insulin, at a fixed monthly price.
He recently said, “it's a combination of deep local roots, being a product of this community, and also experience taking on big fights on the national stage, that's gonna let me hit the ground running on day one.”
When asked to differentiate himself from his opponent, Riley has said “It’s simple. I’m pro choice and my opponent is not.” Riley continued saying, “Marc Molinaro is a professional politician who did nothing to help when upstate jobs were shipped overseas. We don’t need more of the same. We need change.”
Riley’s opponent, Marc Molinaro is the current Dutchess County Executive and former Republican candidate for Governor of New York in 2018. He recently lost to Democrat Pat Ryan in the special election for the old 19th congressional district that took place on August 23, but is now running to represent the new 19th congressional district in a race that is expected to be one of the most competitive in the nation.
Despite the “R” next to his name and his campaigns anti-Biden messaging, Molinaro is known to be a moderate. Unlike many Republicans, he refused to vote for Donald Trump after the former President mocked a disabled reporter during a 2018 press conference, and has made it clear that he believes Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential election.
Additionally, even though Molinaro has said that he is personally “pro-life”, he believes that abortion should be allowed in cases of rape or incest, and when pregnancy puts the life of the mother at risk. However, unlike his opponent he does not support codifying Roe V. Wade into federal law.
Throughout his time as Dutchess County Executive Molinaro prioritized addressing mental health by combining the county's Department of Health and Department of Mental Hygiene and creating the Department of Behavioral and Community Health (DBCH) to help streamline the county's mental healthcare services.
Despite these seemingly moderate positions when compared to those of the GOP nationwide, Molinaro has been outspoken on issues such as inflation and crime — saying that increases in both have been the result of radical progressive policy coming from New York Democrats and the Biden Administration. Molinaro has repeatedly blamed inflation on increasing government spending, even though many economists say inflation has been the result of supply chain issues relating to the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Additionally, he has blamed Governor Kathy Hochul and New York’s bail reforms on rising crime — these claims are disputed by advocates of bail reform.
Molinaro has said that Riley supports “President Biden’s reckless spending resulting in record high prices and he supports Governor Hochul’s dangerous bail reform that is driving up crime.” He continued saying, “If you’re ok with the status quo and think Biden’s doing a great job, Josh is your guy. But if you want to put a check on the Biden agenda, rein in inflation, lower prices and restore public safety, I have a record of delivering the results we need.”
During a recent interview, Molinaro said that due to nationwide and historical trends he believes Republicans will win a majority in the House of Representatives, but he continued saying, “I’m not running to be on Team Red or Team Blue. I would just like to help solve problems.”
Data from OpenSecrets.org shows that Molinaro has raised $2,030,389 with $1,446,432 or 71% coming from large individual donors and $154,524 or 7% coming from small individual donors. Additionally, Molinaro has received $349,609 from a number of political action committees. At the time of writing, roughly $88,672 in funding received by the Molinaro campaign has not been publicly disclosed.
According to OpenSecrets.org, Riley’s campaign has raised a total of $1,389,387 with 83.75% or $1,163,635 coming from large individual donors and 12.42% or $172,604 coming from small individual donors. He also received $44,150 in PAC contributions. Unlike his opponent, Riley has publicly disclosed 100% of his campaign's funding.
Lea Webb Vs. Rich David: NYS Senate District 52
Lea Webb is a former Binghamton City Councilmember, an educator at Binghamton University and a national trainer with Vote Run Lead, an organization that teaches women across the country how to run for elected office.
Webb’s platform calls for creating a single payer health care system in New York by passing the New York Health Act, Passing Good Cause Eviction legislation to protect tenants rights, and supporting initiatives such as the Green Workforce Corridor — to link Binghamton and Ithaca to Elmira, Syracuse, and Rochester — to train workers at all levels for green jobs of the future.
According to Webb, “As state senator, I will bring investments that generate good-paying jobs and lead to a better quality of life for residents…Our state must prioritize investing in housing opportunities and establish protections against retaliatory evictions.” She continued saying, “Upstate New York is full of natural beauty, and I will work with lawmakers to protect our natural resources and find new ways to develop a plan to reverse the course of climate change on our environment.”
Following her victory in the primary, Webb said “what we're looking to do in the state really resonates with a lot of people in our community, and so very appreciative and look forward to serving our community in the state senate.” She continued saying, “Now, more than ever, we need leaders that not only understand, but are willing to fight for and alongside working families, and who also have a track record of doing it,”
Democrats have a significant voter enrollment advantage in district 52, and Webb says that she thinks many of her campaign's priorities such as working to ensure constituents have access to housing, health care, and jobs that pay living wages will resonate with voters from all sides of the political spectrum.
Webb’s opponent will be Republican and former Binghamton Mayor, Rich David. David has said that he is running for New York State Senate to put an end to “one-party rule” in the Empire State and “oppose the pro-criminal agenda like cashless bail that has increased crime.”
David's platform calls for “supporting and funding law enforcement so our communities are safe from crime” and “opposing dangerous bail reforms pushed by downstate liberals”. Additionally, he supports lowering taxes that “force families and businesses out of New York” and wants to “create jobs by eliminating red tape and excessive regulations that hurt business.”
These “excessive regulations” usually relate to environmental policies that have been implemented to guarantee the public's access to clean air and water. For example, a CBS News report explained that “GOP lawmakers only want to hear about the burdens of regulation, not the benefits to public health and worker safety.”
During a recent interview, David said “I've been campaigning for over a year now, on the issue of public safety and talking to constituents about how to keep our communities safer? How do we deal with the inflation and the rising cost of gas prices and grocery prices and utility prices? And most importantly, how do we break the one party majority control in Albany that's given us bad economic policies and bad public safety policies.”
He continued saying, “I can be the best representative possible because of my experience being the mayor of the City of Binghamton for the last eight years, my service in education at SUNY Broome community college, my experience in the private sector as a small business owner. All of these things give me much more experience than my counterpart to be the best voice for the Finger Lakes and southern cheer region.”
