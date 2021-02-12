The Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts is proud to present Songs of Separation, featuring lyric baritone and Trumansburg native Geoffrey Peterson accompanied by Richard Montgomery on piano. This performance of traditional spirituals and contemporary works will be presented as an online premiere on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., available free to the public.
Songs of Separation is a celebration of African-American composers spanning the works of Margaret Bonds, William Grant Still, and Grammy nominated Damien Sneed.
Currently living in Houston, Texas, Peterson is an advocate for social justice through music. He has been a soloist and ensemble member with the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers, and the Vitamin L Chorus. Peterson has also been active as a teaching artist with Houston Grand Opera’s HGOco program, leading empathy training workshops at the Harris county juvenile detention center. He has been a featured performer with their acclaimed Opera to Go program. Credits include “Pavo Picasso” (Strega Nona), “Dulcamara” (The Elixir of Love), and “Isabella”/“The King” (Cinderella in Spain). Montgomery is a faculty member of Ithaca College.
This presentation is made possible by the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts’ generous donors, the TCFA board of directors, Tompkins county Tourism and NYSCA.
The Program is as follows:
Spirituals:
The Negro Speaks of Rivers - Margaret Bonds
Crucifixion - Moses Hogan
Ride On, King Jesus - Hall Johnson
Songs of Separation by William Grant Still
i. Idolatry
ii. Poeme
iii. Parted
iv. If You Should Go
v. A Black Pierrot
Contemporaries:
Prayer - Leslie H. Adams
I Dream a World - Damien Sneed
I Don’t Feel No-Ways Tired - Jacqueline B. Hairston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.