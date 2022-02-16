Law enforcement confiscated substances related to an illegal marijuana products company called Bmillz, including concentrated cannabis in packages designed to resemble popular children’s snacks, at three separate locations recently.
On Feb. 11 at approximately 10 a.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at 715 State Route 17C in the Town of Owego, 57 North Main St. in the Village of Nichols, and 376 Broad St. in the Village of Waverly, along with a residential apartment above the Waverly location.
The warrants were issued following a joint investigation between the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit.
The investigation was initiated after many complaints from citizens alleging that there was unlawful activity occurring at those locations.
The investigation produced information indicating that each location, doing business as “Bmillz” was unlawfully selling marihuana, as well and in possession of cannabis, and concentrated cannabis products well in excess of what is allowed by the New York State Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act (MRTA).
The search warrants at the three business locations yielded cannabis and concentrated cannabis product in excess of what is allowed in New York State as well as large amounts of cash.
The Nichols location had equipment used in the production of concentrated cannabis as well as products in various stages of production.
The search warrant for the apartment above the Waverly location, which was executed by the Tioga County SWAT Team, yielded finished product as well as equipment and chemicals used in the processing of marihuana into concentrated cannabis oil/resin.
Most of the concentrated cannabis products were packaged in a manner to mimic products commonly marketed to children.
The evidence is still being processed and criminal charges are anticipated.
