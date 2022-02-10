Billions in broadband investment are on the way for New York State, and Southern Tier officials are working quickly to help secure the region’s share of digital infrastructure funding.
Jen Gregory, Executive Director of the Southern Tier 8 Regional Board, which represents the Southern Tier’s eight easternmost counties, announced a collaboration with the New York State Broadband Office to develop accurate broadband maps to prioritize how the billions in federal and state funds will flow to communities.
Residents and businesses across the Southern Tier and throughout New York State can take the Empire State Broadband Assessment Survey by Feb. 28. The state will use the findings to determine the steps necessary to provide better broadband access to unserved and underserved addresses in the Southern Tier and throughout the Empire State.
“Until now, many of us who have been working to connect the region have been relying on anecdotal evidence and inaccurate federal maps,” said Gregory. “This survey is critically important for the Southern Tier because we’ll be able to show state and federal officials with accuracy, that there are significant connectivity gaps in the Southern Tier and Central New York. These connectivity gaps must be addressed immediately so our region can remain economically competitive,” she added.
High speed broadband opens new options for remote learning and work, medical care, easier access to government programs and greater opportunities for economic development—and federal and state leaders know it. For broadband alone, there’s $65 billion in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that’s being distributed to the states, and another billion that Governor Hochul has set aside for her ConnectALL initiative. How those monies are distributed will be dependent on the accuracy of broadband mapping in New York.
“It is essential that as many people in the Southern Tier and Central New York complete the survey so decisions about broadband investment are made with real data,” said Gregory. “Through this survey, we and the state can identify areas with little-to-no options for broadband services, as well as better understand consumer adoption. We need to eliminate as many barriers as possible for residents, including digital training and device ownership, so they can participate in the digital economy,” she added.
Instructions to complete the survey and speed test can be found in English and Spanish at https://www.empirestatebroadband.com. Participants can also use their cell phone to complete the survey or call the toll-free number at 1-855-NYBBMAP (1-855-692-2627) and follow instructions to have a paper copy mailed to their home.
In November, Southern Tier 8 announced the formation of Project Connect, a multi-county, multi-year initiative to connect every home and business in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties to high-speed broadband.
The Southern Tier 8 Regional Board (“Southern Tier 8”) is a multifaceted economic development and planning agency serving eight counties (Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Tioga, and Tompkins) in the Southern Tier region of Upstate New York. Southern Tier 8’s focus is to sustain and grow the regional economy by developing forward-thinking ideas and practical solutions to create opportunities for the future. The agency identifies multi-county issues to improve quality-of-life and drive economic revitalization. For more information, visit southerntier8.org.
