There is a strong desire within the public health department to ensure every Seneca County resident is vaccinated against COVID-19. While the pandemic has felt like a monumental period of time for so many, Seneca County Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart said, at a meeting last week, there has been a new, daunting challenge in recent weeks. It has to do with vaccine clinics, the number of appointments available, and how quickly they are filling up.
Rewind a couple months and vaccine clinics were filling up within hours. In some cases, hundreds of slots were filling up in minutes. It was a frustration for county leaders, as they called on the state and federal government to deliver more doses. Now, with three vaccines approved for emergency use, including the now paused Johnson & Johnson single-dose version, appointments are regularly going unfilled.
Officials estimate upwards of 30, 40, or even 50 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they were recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna versions. That does not change the fact many still need protection offered by the vaccine. When the Johnson & Johnson version of the COVID-19 vaccine was paused, those clinics at the county level were replaced with Moderna and Pfizer spots. While it requires a second appointment and shot, Swinehart does not believe that has too much of a role in the problem.
“We’re just having trouble getting these clinics filled,” she said in an update to the Seneca County Board of Supervisors. “It isn’t a problem that’s exclusive to us, but it’s frustrating nonetheless.” Swinehart encouraged the board and residents who were watching and listening to talk to their family, friends and neighbors about getting booked for their COVID-19 dose.
“I think there are many individuals who are just determined they do not want to receive the vaccine, for whatever reason,” Swinehart said on Monday. “I am still hearing comments ‘This will pass over’ and it’s ‘Just a bad flu.’”
Even with the news about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Swinehart is not sold on the idea it impacted vaccine hesitancy. From her vantage point, as clinics became more prevalent and available, the number of people showing up and signing up for clinics declined.
“I do think the J&J questions have caused some individuals who were on the fence to determine they will wait a little longer to make the decision whether or not to be vaccinated,” Swinehart added.
To get people out to clinics, public health officials have been trying a range of techniques, including making more appointments available during off-times.
“We have had clinics that have extended into evening hours and clinics on Saturdays and have been unable to fill these,” she explained. “So, I don’t think it’s because there isn’t flexibility in the clinic schedules. We also tried to have clinics in different locations to see if that would help.” One change could come down the road, which might help with getting more individuals signed up, are recurring events on a weekly basis, held at the same locations each week.
That will take time, though, as week-to-week supply of the vaccine remains in limbo for counties like Seneca.
Here is a question, though: How soon is a county like Seneca from having walk-in clinics?
According to Swinehart, it will be a while. “I would love to be able to offer walk-in clinics. Unfortunately, doing this may lead to more wasting of vaccine,” she said. “Once a vial of vaccine is opened the doses must be administered within six hours, or it’s wasted. I do think it will come to a point that clinics will be offered on a walk-in basis. It would be ideal if the drug manufactures would provide the vaccine in single dose vials and we would not have to worry about wasting vaccine.”
The bottom line is the pandemic is far from over, and the work of public health officials (much of which happens behind the scenes) is appreciated. “I don’t think anyone who does not work in public health can begin to understand the phenomenal job that is being done across the nation, region, and specifically in Seneca County,” Swinehart said of her team. “The staff has been working seven days a week under unbelievable stress and pressure. We have provided guidance and reassurances to many county residents who have had to undergo orders of isolation or quarantine, answered a multitude of questions regarding COVID from the public, physicians, schools, businesses etc. Public health has been tasked with trying to supply answers when there have been so many unknowns along the way. It is a very precarious position to be in to be looked upon to supply the answers when the answers are unknown.”
But even though the virus has not been defeated, the progress is undeniable.
“When this started, so much was unknown,” Swinehart recalled. “We have come a long way in one year, we have learned a lot, but we still have many unanswered questions. Our staff has had to remain flexible during the entire process, and evolve with what’s changed.”
That included testing, contact tracing, quarantine checks, and education for the community about a virus very few people—even infectious disease experts— knew much about. “We continue to conduct contact tracing, but we also offer guidance to anyone who calls with questions whether it be a school nurse with questions regarding the need for quarantining a student versus a classroom, a resident concerned because they may have been in contact with someone who may be sick, a business with questions regarding a possible exposure or what the latest guidance is regarding opening or remaining open,” she explained. “We are also tasked with enforcing the COVID restrictions in place through the Governor’s executive orders.
The guidance from the state has changed frequently and often times has been very slow in coming. We are called upon to assist with interpreting this guidance which is sometimes very difficult, if not impossible to do. Over the last few months, we have been tasked with offering COVID vaccination clinics to all residents of the county. We have rolled out our plans, revised our processes and have been very successful in getting shots in arms as quickly as we could.”
