Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Seneca County July 30 to announce an underwater exploration project designed to capture never-seen-before images of intact canal shipwrecks in the deepest waters of Seneca Lake.
The Seneca Lake Archaeological and Bathymetric Survey Project, an underwater exploration occurring on Seneca Lake, aims to preserve the history of New York’s canals by using state-of-the-art equipment to capture images of the wrecks. The state said the discoveries made during the exploration will enhance future curriculum and educational material for students learning about the iconic Erie Canal and the state’s canal system. In addition, the state said the bathymetric survey will map the underwater terrain and collect information on water quality and the lake’s ecosystem.
The state said the underwater research project is a collaboration between the New York Power Authority, New York State Canal Corporation, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation,
