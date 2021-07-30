Spencer Picnic is back. It begins next week, and almost everything that we look forward to will be there. However, there will be a few changes, since it has only been a few weeks since the Chamber of Commerce even knew they could hold Spencer Picnic, so it is a little bit pared-down. But, as the website says, it’s about those things that matter — family, fun, and community.
Spencer Picnic is a family-friendly event, as alcohol is not allowed on the grounds. The Picnic will be held on a different week from previous years. It has bounced around the last few years, and this year it is early, Aug. 4 to 7. The reason it is early this year is to accommodate the rides and midway vendor since this was the only week they had left; so they gave it to us, and the organizers were happy to get it.
Spencer Picnic begins the way it always has with the Kiddie Parade at the grandstand. The hope is that lots of kids, through age 12, will come out dressed up in a costume and have a fun time competing for cash prizes. Even if they don’t get a top prize, almost every participant gets an envelope with cash, so that helps a lot with enjoying the Picnic.
Every young person who participates gets a ride ticket and a ribbon, and a chance to show off their costume, to be admired by the viewing audience. The goal is for every young participant to enjoy being part of the Kiddie Parade without tears or sadness.
The theme of Spencer Picnic this year is “The Spencer Picnic,” since the community is celebrating the return of the Picnic and everything it stands for. So, kids can dress up according to the theme or however they wish. Lots of kids wear their favorite costume, whatever that might be. (Over the years we’ve had many Superman’s, Sleeping Beauties, or Cinderella’s, and those are all fine.)
The Kiddie Parade will begin at the grandstand at 6:30 p.m., but participants should arrive by 6:15 to sign in and get a number. Any questions? Call Sally Marx at 589-6311. The time was moved back one half hour to make it easier for working families. Contestants do not need to live in the Spencer-Van Etten area. Visiting friends and relatives are very welcome to enter.
When the Picnic opens each day, so do all the booths, Bingo, the rides, and the Midway, with various food vendors opening at 6 p.m. The Chamber Food Booth will be simplified this year because the Chamber of Commerce found out so recently that they would even be able to hold Picnic. They will focus on hot dogs, chips, salt potatoes and beverages — all good picnic food!
There will be a few changes to the entertainment schedule this year, both at the grandstand and on Saturday. At the Gene Reynolds Stage on Thursday night, the Little Miss and Mister contest has expanded to 30 contestants as there was a great deal of interest in previous years. The Chamber did not want to turn kids away, so get those party clothes ready. The age range has expanded this year to include older children. From the website, guidelines are: 1. ages 4 to entering fourth grade 2. Must have parent/guardian living in SVE district or be attending SVE or NSCA. 3. Deadline for sign ups is Aug. 14. First 30 entries who apply will be accepted. There is no entertainment at the Gene Reynolds Stage on Thursday night after the Little Miss and Mister contest.
Friday night will have free entertainment at the Gene Reynolds Stage when ‘Splash,’ a popular band, returns. Splash was enjoyed by many people at the last Picnic, and we hope you will be looking forward to hearing them again. See their website for more information on them: splash607.com.
Friday has usually been the evening for the Miss Spencer Picnic pageant, but this year it will not be held due to lack of interest in previous years. If high school age girls want to bring it back next year, they need to get a group together who talk it up and commit to participating so there are enough contestants.
Saturday is always a special day at Picnic. It begins with a parade on Main Street, but the parade starts a little later this year. The parade will begin at 12 p.m. We always need more floats, so feel free to make a float. Even if inspiration hits at the last moment, it is never too late to enter a float in the parade. Be sure to call Karen Johnson at (607) 738-7064 or email:kjohnson836@gmail.com to get in the lineup. Last minute entries can be accommodated even if it is late.
After the parade the Masons will serve their delicious chicken BBQ, the food booth will serve up hot dogs, and other food vendors like the Spencer Candor Lions will serve up their delicious specialties. If you do not want to buy your lunch but save up money for rides and games, you are encouraged to bring your own lunch. Bring a blanket and a picnic basket and have an old-fashioned picnic. You can sit on the lawn in front of the grandstand and listen to Spudz ‘n’ Taggit from 1 – 3:30 p.m.
Bingo will open at 2 p.m., and something special is available for those who want it: Tioga County Public Health will have Johnson & Johnson vaccines on site available to anyone who has been vaccine hesitant or did not find a convenient time to get one. If you’d like to get a “jab,” as the Brits call a shot, stop in at their booth. It’s okay to ask questions even if you do not want to get a shot.
The Invitational Car Show will begin at 1 p.m. and the rides will open at 3 p.m. The rides will be open for the rest of the day and evening and not take a break for supper. Spencer picnic always ends with fireworks and they will go off this year at 10 pm. The best place to watch them is on the lawn of the SVE Middle School as they are set off around the pond and the ground displays are ploaced right by the pond in front of the school. Young’s will bring the fireworks again and they have always put on a terrific show for us, so don’t miss them. And remember, there is no fee to get into Spencer Picnic if you just want to walk around and enjoy looking at everything or visiting with old friends and classmates. That is one of the best parts of Spencer Picnic — seeing old friends and catching up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.