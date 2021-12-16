The Village of Spencer joined the towns of Spencer and Van Etten in opting out of the New York State cannabis law to permit cannabis sales or on-site use, known as cannabis lounges.
Prior to the Dec. 6 meeting, the board held a public hearing to hear from the citizens their views on the cannabis law and what the village should do. More than a dozen residents came out for the public hearing to share their views, an unusually large number compared to the average public hearing.
Many of the citizens spoke in favor of allowing sales and many were also in favor of on-site usage establishments. A few voices spoke up in support of the proposed opt-out law stating they did not personally care about people buying or using marijuana but they recommended waiting to see how it will go in other municipalities first. In the end the board largely agreed with the dissident voices stating that the regulations and rules about cannabis businesses are not yet published by the governing board of the state. They chose not to opt-in until they are clear on what they are choosing.
The viewpoint in favor of opting in believes that the village is losing an important revenue stream for the village taxpayers. Village resident Jeff Luciano, who owns a cannabis processing business in Waverly and advocates for Tioga County jobs and prosperity, told the board that he planned to circulate a petition to put a permissive referendum on the next general election in March.
RPM Group is the business which currently holds the contract for picking up both village garbage and recycles. RPM proposed a new contract for 2022 with the village that reflects an increase in charges for the board. However, the increase is due to passing along the increased costs of doing business for RPM. Apparently, the Chemung County landfill has increased its charges by 6.2% and the cost of labor has also gone up. Once again the RPM group is offering to the Village a considerable discount if they pay the annual contract fee in one lump sum up front. The cost for the village would be $11,600 if paid in monthly installments. If paid in one check up front, it will only cost them $9,994. The board agreed that this is a no-brainer and voted to pay the contract bill in one annual sum. The cost of stickers, $3, will not go up.
Spencer Fire Chief Nick Lango gave his report to the board. He told them that he was very pleased with the new rescue equipment that the department has on board now, because they had everything they needed to respond to a very bad motor vehicle accident on Burheight Glen. Three people went to the hospital in very serious condition but the First Responders from the fire department were able to extricate them and give them the emergency care they needed, thanks to the new rescue equipment. “It really makes a difference,” Lango said. “We had everything we needed.”
The fire truck currently parked by the fire station is still for sale with no takers. Lango continues to look for a good winter storage location for the truck. As for the siren which is still not working, the siren itself was replaced but that did not solve its problem. Apparently, there is some kind of wiring malfunction and hopefully an electrician is coming fairly soon to try and solve it.
After waiting many, many months, Mayor Gilbert Knapp told the board that they are finally able to apply to be reimbursed for the upfront funding the village had to contribute in order to do the village dissolution study with Laberge in 2020. If the state does not withhold part of it, they expect to get about $2500 back.
Dale Weston asked the board to please change the electrical outlet box at Nichols Pond because it is not working properly. When the Pond Committee tries to hang lights at the pond to celebrate the holidays, they struggle mightily with it. The mayor responded that he didn’t realize it was not working properly but they would certainly try to get it fixed. Weston also noted that there are several tamarack trees in the park with electrical wires running through them. He suggested this could be a hazard since tamarack trees are not proper light poles. He would like to see the village avoid a potential problem by taking care of it before a severe storm brings a tree and the wires down.
Village Clerk Erika Brown told the board that none of the three Spencer-Van Etten schools would be open this summer for use by Spencer’s Panther Pak, the summer recreational program for kids. The school plans to do major renovations and during the renovations nobody will be allowed into the schools. Trustee Nicole O’Connell is in charge of Panther Pak and she responded that many of their programs are out of the school anyway, so she believes they can work around the location problem. Brown also told the board that In the March elections for Village officers there will be several positions open: mayor, two two-year trustees and one one-year trustee.
The next meeting of the village board will be on Monday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.