On July 27, 2022, New York State Police at Owego arrested John D. Fanning, age 35 of Spencer, NY for three counts of the class “D” felony of Sexual Abuse in the first degree.
Fanning was arrested after an investigation revealed that he sexually assaulted a victim who is under the age of 18. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in April 2022.
Fanning was processed at SP Owego then transported to Tioga County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
