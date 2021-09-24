Highway superintendent Mike Austin was present at the Sept. 14 Spencer Town Board meeting to discuss various highway projects in the town. The storm that came through in mid-August that caused flooding in North Spencer also washed out the two higher bridges on Vennel Road.
Debris (largely trees that slid down into the creek on eroded stream banks) jammed up in front of bridge culverts too small to handle the water flow and debris. Those two bridges were badly damaged and Austin said he has ordered new, larger culverts for them. They are scheduled to arrive late in November but he has no idea whether his crew will be able to install them this fall. If not, they will have to wait until next spring. “It all depends on the weather,” Austin said.
He commended his Highway Department crew for the excellent job it did following that flooding to clean out the clogged creek and make the bridges passable again. Other work in the town that will be included in the 2022 budget will be installation of culverts on Hathaway Hill. Austin plans to install a box and a bridge for Academy Street this fall, assuming they arrive on Sept. 23 as promised.
The town board started its meeting with a public hearing for the proposed Local Law #1. Supervisor Allen Fulkerson explained that they have no intention, if possible, of exceeding the tax cap limit. However sometimes circumstances do happen, as happened last year, which cause an undesired override of the tax cap, and then they got penalized by the state. As there were no public comments, the board did adopt the local law allowing them to override the tax cap if necessary. “This is a formality only,” Fulkerson said.
Later the board discussed the cannabis decision it has to make by Dec. 31. The choices are to opt out completely or opt in to one of three choices — to allow retail sales only, or a consumption lounge only, or some combination of those two. None of the board members were interested in allowing a consumption lounge in the town. Opinions varied on allowing retail. Several recognized that many people already use cannabis and it is legal now. The opt out choice was most acceptable to all of them as they can also opt in at any time without penalty. This choice must be approved as Local Law #2 before Dec. 31. If citizens wish to protest this option by the town board or lobby for a different choice, they will need to speak up soon.
As for financial matters, September is the month that the supervisor must present the preliminary budget for the coming year. He handed out copies to the board members and in October they will begin workshop meetings to go line by line to determine what the final budget will be. Given the reality that the highway department has leases on three pieces of large equipment, the budget must contain adequate funds to pay for these leases.
Last month Robert Fry resigned as dog control officer for the town of Spencer. There was one candidate who expressed interest in the position and was present at the September board meeting. Her name is Laurie Maciak. She has experience working as a dog control officer in several towns, she knows how to handle aggressive dogs, she has a bite pole and says she will be available 24/7. She lives in Candor just over the Spencer line and told the board, “I’m not in it for the money.” The board voted to hire her, pending a contract between her and the board that they both agree to.
The next meeting of the board will be on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
