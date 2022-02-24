A now six-year-old girl who was reported missing from Spencer in 2019 was recently found hidden under a staircase in a residence in the Town of Saugerties, leading to the arrest of her father, mother and grandfather.
At the time of her disappearance, Paisley Shultis was thought to have been abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis, Jr., 32, according to a press issued by the Saugerties Police Department Feb. 15.
Shultis was present at a residence where a search warrant was executed by New York State Police detectives Feb. 14. The warrant was obtained from the Town of Saugerties Justice Court after police received information that the girl was being held in a hidden location at the residence.
At 8:06 p.m. uniformed officers, with assistance from NYS Police BCI and uniformed troopers, searched the residence on Fawn Road; Shultis denied having any knowledge regarding the missing girl’s location.
Several times throughout the police investigation into the matter, which lasted several years. Shultis, the owner of the home, denied knowing anything about where the girl was, telling officers he had not seen the child since she was reported missing.
A little over an hour into the search, the child was found hiding with her mother, Kimberly (Cooper) Shultis, 33, in a secret makeshift room under a closed staircase leading to the basement of the residence. Police described the enclosure as “dark and wet.”
Kirk Shultis, Jr., was arrested at 11:32 p.m. and charged with felony custodial interference in the first degree and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Kirk Shultis, Sr., 57, was arrested on the same charges
Kimberly (Cooper) Shultis was arrested for custodial interference in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
