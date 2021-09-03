In a matter of days students in the South Seneca Central School District will head back to the classroom to begin the 2021-22 academic year.
While the summer has offered the typical, near-normal break for students, faculty, and staff, concerns about the Delta Variant have meant uncertainty about the fall and winter months. Specifically, as students head back to school the implications of their interactions, and what that could mean for the community at large.
Superintendent Steve Zielinski called the summer months “interesting” noting the uncertainties administrators experienced since students went home in June.
“In early July we were operating with some optimism that any pandemic adjustments would be minor, but that obviously changed drastically as we headed into August,” Zielinski recalled. “Most of the discussion has been about mask policy, and of course that has now been settled with the recent ruling from Governor Hochul. Our administrative team has been excited to be planning for full in-person instruction this year, and we’ve been surveying the community while we constantly update our protocols in collaboration with the state and the region while we all watch the transmission rates.”
As far as mandates at South Seneca, the rural district in Seneca County will not look much different than those around it, or across the state. “We will comply with the state mandate to be fully masked indoors with the exception of eating,” Zielinski explained. “The standard practice for distancing now is three feet for students, and we’ll do our best to be even better in most situations. Standard is no masks required outdoors as long as we pay good attention to distancing there too.”
The guidance from New York State, while welcomed by administrators like Zielinski, came later than he would have liked. “By far the biggest challenge was having no statewide guidance throughout most of the summer. It forced us to work on a regional basis, and in South Seneca’s case, that means both TST BOCES and Seneca County,” he explained. “While our neighbors have many similarities in common, they work with two different county health departments, so we must do our best to line up with both. It doesn’t help that the rates of transmission have been changing so rapidly, and that we still don’t have clear messaging from the state about the vaccinated vs the unvaccinated members of the community. It has also been disappointing that so much of our attention is right back to these questions, instead of on our full program elements.”
The district, in Zielinski’s estimation, is looking forward to spending the bulk of their remaining time planning out forward-thinking initiatives. “The pandemic remains front and center, though,” he added.
One big question is getting a sense for the first couple weeks of school. “We are still very excited to be back to a full program,” Zielinski added. “The first few weeks will be focused on safe protocols to ensure we remain up and running all year. We will also need to be prepping everyone for what happens if we shut down for any extended period.”
He described it as ‘mostly normal’ with a plan for if things get tricky with COVID-19. Part of that challenge involves those high transmission rates, which he says is a concern among some staff. “For the most part, teachers share our excitement to return to a full school day without the distraction of also teaching remotely,” Zielinski continued. “It’s fair to say we are all concerned about how best to stay safe while transmission rates are high.”
Some parents across the state have called on health and policy leaders to mandate a remote option for any student or family that isn’t comfortable with a return to in person learning. Zielinski said that just isn’t financially doable at South Seneca. “We can’t offer a remote option this year in-house, because we don’t have the staff for it. Instead, we are working with the BOCES network to be able to provide the option for families that still want that. For those signing up, they’ll be working with teachers supplied by BOCES programs regionally,” he explained. Even the prospect of sports has been a challenging one to navigate. Section V is moving forward with its season, and South Seneca will be participating. “We’ll play until we cannot,” he said.
As far as those competing interests, the folks who want to see students return without masks and those who want to see remote continue until the coronavirus pandemic is entirely over, Zielinski has a message.
“Our two primary goals are the same as they were to begin. First, when it comes to the pandemic is to comply with public health recommendations from the state and county to keep everyone safe,” he explained. “Second, we are focused on keeping the buildings, classrooms, and extracurricular activities open. None of us in the schools is a public health expert, so we rely on those who are to shape public health policy. On our end, we need to structure the environment to anticipate how the county might do contact tracing and quarantining, so it minimizes the risks that large groups might be sent home for a time, even when not sick.”
The goal of 2021-22 is not only to beat COVID, Zielinski concluded. “We have so much more to accomplish than just fending off the pandemic. We share everyone’s impatience to get past this all so we can get back to the vital work we do. Even so, our best chance to do that is to take the health department guidelines seriously.”
