After a long hiatus from in-person performances, the South Seneca Falcon Players, along with members of the South Seneca Music Department, will present A Performing Arts “Showcase of Possibility” at the South Seneca Middle-Senior High School Auditorium on Main Street in Ovid on Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public. The house opens at 7 p.m.
With COVID-19 restrictions eased, there is no better way to take part in the arts in Our Schools Month then by attending and enjoying this celebration of live performance art.
While much of the last two years has been about what we can’t do, the “Showcase of Possibility” focuses on what we can do. South Seneca students, teachers, and staff have been working over the past months preparing both solo and ensemble performances in the vocal, instrumental, dance and drama categories.
The evening’s mix of both student and adult performers will also feature selections by the Middle School Swing Chorus and the High School Jazz Ensemble. Student visual artwork will also be on display.
“We are hoping that the community really comes out to celebrate the possible with us,” Theatre Director Tina Coville-Bauder said.
“The past two years have been difficult for all of us in the arts and it has had an effect on our programs,” she added, “but rather than letting those circumstances get us down, we wanted to focus on the strengths and talents that we do have and give each individual performer a chance to build and grow. A showcase is a perfect vehicle for that and I think that people will enjoy what our students and staff in the Drama, Music, and Art Departments have to share.”
While there will be no admission charge, donations to the Falcon Players Drama Club are always welcome.
