A popular end-of-summer tradition will continue Saturday, Aug. 28, when Wharton Studio Museum (WSM) proudly presents its 11th annual Silent Movie Under the Stars at Taughannock Falls State Park in Trumansburg at sundown (around 8:10 p.m.) in partnership with NYS Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.
This year WSM brings a recently restored 1916 Sherlock Holmes to the big screen under the night sky at Taughannock.
In the film, one of the noble families of England hires detective Sherlock Holmes to recover potentially embarrassing papers held by Alice Faulkner, whose sister was mistreated badly by one of the family members, and who has since vowed revenge.
Long considered lost, the film was located and then restored in January of 2015 as a collaboration between the Cinematheque Francaise and the San Francisco Silent Film Festival. Directed by Arthur Berthelet, the film stars William Gillette, an actor, playwright and stage manager in the late 19th and early 20th centuries who is best remembered for portraying the iconic detective on stage and in this film.
For more information about the film and its restoration, please visit silentfilm.org/preservation/sherlock-holmes.
Viewers are encouraged to bring a picnic, lawn chairs, blankets and sweaters and to come early to enjoy the scenic Taughannock Falls State Park.
There will be live string music by Rick Manning (mandolin, fiddle) and Tom Hodgson (guitar) between 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The screening is free. A $5 per vehicle parking fee in the park benefits WSM.
The rain date for the screening is the next day, Aug. 29.
Wharton Studio Museum is preserving and celebrating Ithaca’s silent film history and developing the historic Wharton Studio building in Stewart Park into the Wharton Studio Park Center, in partnership with Friends of Stewart Park and the City of Ithaca.
From 1915 to 1919, Wharton, Inc. Studio produced hundreds of reels of films and serials—starring some of the most well-known actors of the day—at its production studio by the shores of Cayuga Lake in Renwick Park (now Stewart Park).
The original studio building still stands today, an important artifact from a time when filmmaking was an emerging art form and industry.
Silent Movie Under the Stars is produced in partnership with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Finger Lakes Film Trail, and made possible by Presenting Sponsor M&T Bank, and the generous support of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Lee Newhart State Farm Insurance Agency; Taitem Engineering, CSP Management, Flicker Alley, and the Natural Heritage Trust. Cinemapolis is WSM’s Media Sponsor.
