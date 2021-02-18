The Networking and Security program at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center had a special visit from the Potter County Education Council.
Michele Moore, executive director and Mark Palonia, videographer/photographer, stopped by to do live video footage of the students working within the program and to briefly interview the instructor, Brent Bryant.
Bryant has initiated a program called Seniors2Seniors technology course, which will teach basic computer skills, digital literacy and cybersecurity to senior citizens so that they have the knowledge to utilize the many benefits of high-speed Internet, such as staying connected with friends and family; utilizing telemedicine; using on-line banking and shopping from home.
Students in networking and security programs from Ulysses, Kane, Coudersport and Galeton have participated so far as part of their shop clinical.
As an added surprise, Bryant was awarded the Helene K. Nawrocki Leadership Award. Bryant’s name is on the plaque which is located in the main office of the PCEC. He also was awarded a certificate and a $500 monetary award toward his program.
