Seneca IDA Tables Army Transfer of Depot Land

Originally published in Finger Lakes Times
As it prepares to submit comments at a Feb. 16 hearing on the proposed Trelina Solar Energy Center, the Packwood Serven Pre-Emption Neighborhood Association is upset it was denied intervenor funds by the state Board of Electric Generation Siting and the Environment.
“We are dismayed that our association, an association of homeowners who are concerned about the impacts that this solar farm will have on our community, was denied in total any of the set-aside intervenor funds,” Association spokesman and Packwood Road resident Joe Wukitsch said. “Our association researched how one should apply for those funds and what those funds may be used for.”
The neighborhood group sought $40,000 in funding to hire experts and consultants to review the impacts of the 80 megawatt solar project in the area of Packwood and Serven roads. By law, those funds would have been provided by Trelina.
The siting board denied the Association’s request Jan. 27, explaining that it is not an official party to the proceedings, and if it were, its planned use of the money wasn’t considered proper or allowable.
The board granted the town of Waterloo’s request for $80,000 in intervenor funds, noting the town is a party to the application process.
Wukitsch said calls to various state offices and internet research revealed no guidelines or direction relative to what would constitute a positive positioning for an award.
“We also reached out to an attorney who specializes in these matters,” Wukitsch said. “In a conference with two of our association’s officers, we were informed that we would have to use our own financial resources first to retain him, and that was just for his advice on how and the wherefores of moving forward.”
Waterloo Town Attorney Dennis Benjamin was contacted, but Wukitsch said he cited a conflict of interest because the town also was seeking intervenor funds.
“We question how the state can provide state taxpayer subsidies to a company not headquartered in New York [Trelina is based in Juno Beach, Fla.], who has failed to provide any financial information, and whose representatives have strongly stated would not be discussed until after the Article 10 process is completed relative to host benefits or PILOT agreement,” Wukitsch said.
Wukitsch stated Trelina’s assets exceed $125 billion.
“How can a small entity such as the town of Waterloo or our homeowners association have any progress toward any funding to provide a baseline to work from or position themselves to ensure transparency and accountability?” he asked. “It appears that, at every turn, the outcome has been determined at a higher state level.”
Seneca IDA Tables Army Transfer of Depot Land
By David L. Shaw
C
iting a desire for more time to review the environmental cleanup report, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency has tabled acceptance of land at the former Seneca Army Depot.
The IDA Board of Directors was scheduled to accept the transfer of deeds to 11 parcels encompassing 283 acres at Thursday’s meeting. Board members said they will consider the transfer at their March meeting if they are satisfied with the environmental cleanup report. The IDA would then have to vote to transfer those properties to Deer Haven Park and First Light Technologies, businesses that own depot land in the affected areas.
The transfer is part of pre-existing agreements with the two businesses.
Also Thursday, the IDA named one of its board members, Jeff Shipley, to fill a vacancy on the county Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors. He joins Steve Brusso and Tom Kime on the EDC board.
The EDC met after the IDA adjourned. It voted to accept a $15 increase, to $690, in the cost of a headstone at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. Humphrey Memorials of Herkimer fulfills the cemetery’s orders.
The EDC has operated the cemetery since it was established in 2008 and plans to transfer it to the county by the end of June. The county has appealed to Albany to have the cemetery become the first state-run facility of its kind.
