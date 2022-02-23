Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Feb. 20 at 11:35 p.m. deputies responded to a property damage accident located at 1577 Burgess Rd. in the Town of Junius.
Upon investigation it was discovered that Deep S. Patel, 37, of Interlaken, was traveling east on Gassner Road when the vehicle he was operating failed to stop at a stop sign.
The vehicle continued straight down a driveway and crashed through a garage located on the property.
No injuries were reported.
Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted on scene by NYSP, Junius Fire Department and County Codes.
Patel was issued a traffic ticket for failing to stop at stop sign and is to appear in the Junius Town court on a later date.
Man Flees on Foot
The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. members of the Narcotics Unit arrested Shane E. Smolinski, age 43, of Seneca Falls.
Smolinski was charged with Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Administration. It is alleged that officers observed Smolinski, who had multiple active felony warrants for his arrest, on Bridge Street in the Town of Seneca Falls.
Officers attempted to place Smolinski in to custody in which he fled on foot and actively resisted arrest. Officers were able to pursue Smolinski where he was taken into custody in the parking lot of a nearby business.
Smolinski was then turned over to members of the Probation Department. Smolinski was released on appearance tickets for the local charges and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on March 16.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of Seneca County Probation and the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.