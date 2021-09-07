Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County will host the second annual Schuyler County Farm Trail Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26.
Ten of the finest farms throughout the region, including Hawk Meadow Farm in Trumansburg, are opening to the public, offering tours, tastings, hayrides, demonstrations, apple picking, shopping, and opportunities to meet the farm animals. Admission to the farms is complimentary. Guests can purchase produce and goodies from the farms, including hand-crafted cheeses, apples, veggies, jams, cider, donuts, pies, and alpaca products. The event is supported with an award from the Tourism Assistance Program (TAP).
Participating farms are listed below. Additional details are available online: cceschuyler.org/agriculture/schuyler-county-farm-trail-weekend-2021.
Schuyler County Farm Trail Weekend Participating Farms:
♣ Saturday, Sept. 25:
Cheerful Cherry Farm
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3723 County Road 2, Hector
Highlights: This is a u-pick produce farm (as available), featuring tomatoes, cherries, apples, jalapenos, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and Italian stringless green beans.
Four Seasons Alpacas — Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
4418 Six Corners Road, Dundee
Highlights: Farm tours and an array of products for purchase including, alpaca rugs, throws, wall hanging, hats, gloves, scarves, and pillows.
Hawk Meadow Farm
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
5066 Mott Evans Road, Trumansburg
Highlights: Farm tours, log-grown mushrooms, and mushroom products for sale; maple syrup and herbal skincare products also available for sale.
Muddy Fingers Farm
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3859 Dugue Road, Hector
Highlights: Diverse vegetable production and produce for sale.
Ort Family Farm
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2761 Yorski Road, Bradford
Highlights: More than 100 flavors of fruit jams and jellies, herbal tea blends made from farm grown fruit and herbs, and potted fruiting plants. Bartlett Family Farm will also be on site with an assortment of maple products. Ford Farm will attend with a selection of fall vegetables and more.
Reisinger’s Apple Country/
Apples and Moore LLC
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2750 Apple Lane, Watkins Glen
Highlights: U-pick apples, pears, zinnia flowers, and pumpkins available. In the farm store: donuts, cider, maple syrup, honey, jams, and jellies.
Russell’s Alpaca Acres — Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
4047 Newtown Road, Burdett
Highlights: Take a tour, visit the newborn baby alpaca, and learn about raising alpacas. Alpaca products, yarn, and raw fleece will be available to purchase.
Seneca Valley Dairy Farm
Tours at 10 a.m.,12 p.m. and 2 p.m. only
3758 County Route 8 Burdett
Highlights: Visit a working dairy farm. See cows, milking parlor, and other farm experiences.
Shtayburne Farm Creamery
10 a.m. to 4p.m.
2909 Chase Road, Rock Stream
Highlights: An old-fashioned working dairy farm with cows and hand-crafted artisan cheeses, featuring cheese-making demos.
Sunset View Creamery
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
4970 County Route 14, Odessa
Highlights: A dairy farm nestled in the rolling hills of Schuyler County, offering tours, hayrides, activities for kids, and shopping. Hand-crafted cheese, locally sourced beef, free-range eggs, fudge, maple syrup, honey, jams, and jellies are available.
♣ Sunday, Sept. 26:
Cheerful Cherry Farm
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3723 County Road 2, Hector
Highlights: This is a u-pick produce farm (as available), featuring tomatoes, cherries, apples, jalapenos, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and Italian stringless green beans.
Four Seasons Alpacas — Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days
Noon to 4 p.m.
4418 Six Corners Road, Dundee
Highlights: Farm tours and an array of products for purchase including, alpaca rugs, throws, wall hanging, hats, gloves, scarves ,and pillows.
Russell’s Alpaca Acres — Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
4047 Newtown Road, Burdett
Highlights: Take a tour, visit the newborn baby alpaca, and learn about raising alpacas. Alpaca products, yarn, and raw fleece will be available to purchase.
Ort Family Farm
10a.m. to 4p.m.
2761 Yorski Road, Bradford
Highlights: More than 100 flavors of fruit jams and jellies, herbal tea blends made from farm grown fruit and herbs, and potted fruiting plants. Bartlett Family Farm will also be on site with an assortment of maple products.
Reisinger’s Apple Country/Apples and Moore LLC
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2750 Apple Lane, Watkins Glen
Highlights: U-pick apples, pears, zinnia flowers, and pumpkins available. In the farm store: donuts, cider, maple syrup, honey, jams, and jellies.
Seneca Valley Diary Farm
Tours at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. only
3758 County Route 8, Burdett
Highlights: Visit a working dairy farm. See cows, milking parlor, and other farm experiences.
Sunset View Creamery
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
4970 County Route 14, Odessa
Highlights: A dairy farm nestled in the rolling hills of Schuyler County, offering tours, hayrides, activities for kids, and shopping. Hand-crafted cheese, locally sourced beef, free-range eggs, fudge, maple syrup, honey, jams and jellies are available.
