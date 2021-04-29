During Spencer-Van Etten’s Board of Education meeting held on April 15, members of the middle school staff demonstrated that despite COVID-19, they have been executing plans and actions to best support students and teachers alike.
One of the strategies used throughout the middle school is Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), a system that the middle school has been using for three years. S-VE Social Worker Lara Rogan described PBIS during the meeting as “a three-tiered system of behavioral and social-emotional supports,” acting as a methodical approach that educators are able to use when dealing with behavioral issues during school.
For the first three years of its use, there was heavy focus on the first tier of PBIS, as 80 to 90 percent of S-VE Middle School students benefited from it the most, said Rogan.
The first tier focuses on setting behavioral expectations for students, teachers, and parents and dealing with student behavioral issues via “interventions,” which are specific to the type of behavioral issue.
Rogan mentioned the website PBIS World, which is a resource that teachers can use to quickly identify behaviors and find appropriate interventions to help resolve issues. Parents are free to view the site to gain a better understanding of PBIS. Through the use of PBIS, the middle school rolled out P.R.O.W.L. Pay—a credit system that rewards expected behaviors and positive language—and hosted a carnival for students to play games, win prizes, and use P.R.O.W.L. Pay to buy treats.
Announced during the meeting, the S-VE PBIS team has been expanded to include a tier-two team, which addresses students who need more attention than what tier-one interventions are able to accomplish. Rogan estimates five to 15 percent of middle school students are within tier two of PBIS.
Currently, the tier two team have been studying their students to gain a better understanding of what tier-two behavior looks like within S-VE Middle School, having to teach themselves ever since New York State changed the guidelines for which schools qualify to receive PBIS training assistance.
In addition to PBIS, the middle school is now making use of a Behavioral Management System, which was introduced last year. It is used in the event that discipline is needed, but teachers attempt to resolve any behavioral issues via interventions before use of the system becomes necessary. An agreed-upon list of terms for different types of behaviors is used by S-VE Middle School teachers to log student behaviors and attempted uses of interventions, allowing more accurate approaches if the use of PBIS’s second tier becomes necessary.
During the meeting Kimberly Norton, who teaches fifth to eighth grade, presented her use of Classcraft with the existing PBIS system. P.R.O.W.L. Pay was the main source of encouragement with S-VE’s use of PBIS, but one main issue Norton found was no way of knowing how much P.R.O.W.L. Pay a student had nor how they had received it. This led to several issues, such as loan-sharking and forgeries. This issue has since been resolved through the use of Classcraft.
During the meeting, Norton explained how gaming is an inextricable part of kids’ lives nowadays and how the gaming industry dwarfs any other media medium. “Classcraft takes [students’] real-life behavior and turns it into a gaming situation. It provides an opportunity to keep students interested and invested with the use of storytelling, quests, …and playful tools that make it easy to promote positive behavior,” Norton said.
Within Classcraft, students can be awarded experience points (XP) and gold pieces (GP) for following behavioral expectations in school, like helping classmates or showing initiative. Students can then use GP to purchase either virtual items, like clothes for their characters, or tangible goods at the school store. Students are also able to participate in quests within Classcraft, which can be assigned by teachers from an online bank of premade templates or created with custom questions. As questions are answered, students earn XP and GP and uncover more of the virtual world.
“[The students] love Classcraft. All I have to do is have it up on my board when they walk in, and their behavior instantly changes to the positive,” Norton said.
The full recording of April 15 meeting can be found on the S-VE BOE website along with a copy of the meeting agenda and minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.