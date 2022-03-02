The Van Etten Library is offering Shamrock Mugs as its Take and Make kit for the month of March. The kits are for all ages; call the Van Etten Library at (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.
The library is also celebrating National Noodle Month and ringing in spring by making Pasta Butterfly Flowers at 3 p.m. on March 16. This program is geared toward children.
Registration is required. Spots are limited. Call (607) 589-4435 exit. 3 to reserve your spot. Masks must be worn at all times at the library.
On Friday, March 11, at 3:30 p.m., join the library to make a soup mix in a jar. This program is for ages 13 and up. Registration is required.
The Van Etten Library Book Club will meet March 25 at 1 p.m. to discuss its March selection, “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr.
The book is about 13-year-old Anna, an orphan, who lives inside the formidable walls of Constantinople in a house of women who make their living embroidering the robes of priests.
Restless, insatiably curious, Anna learns to read, and in this ancient city, famous for its libraries, she finds a book, the story of Aethon, who longs to be turned into a bird so that he can fly to a utopian paradise in the sky. This she reads to her ailing sister as the walls of the only place she has known are bombarded in the great siege of Constantinople. Outside the walls is Omeir, a village boy, miles from home, conscripted with his beloved oxen into the invading army. His path and Anna’s will cross, according to the synopsis on Amazon.
Five hundred years later, in a library in Idaho, octogenarian Zeno, who learned Greek as a prisoner of war, rehearses five children in a play adaptation of Aethon’s story, preserved against all odds through centuries. Tucked among the library shelves is a bomb, planted by a troubled, idealistic teenager, Seymour.
“Cloud Cuckoo Land” is a New York Times Notable Book, Barack Obama favorite, and selected as a Best Book of the Year by Time, Associated Press,Entertainment Weekly, Goodreads Choice Awards, BookPage, Library Journal, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Oprah Daily, Cosmopolitan, NPR.org, Publishers Lunch, Publishers Weekly, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Tor.com, Polygon, Tattered Cover, Toronto Star, Chicago Public Library, Erie Reader, Fresh Air, Globe & Mail, KUER RadioWest, Parade, Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star, Columbus Dispatch, Broomfield Enterprise, and Distractify.
There will be discussion, questions, and personal reflections about the book.
This book discussion group is a forum where readers can come together and talk about books and reading experience.
