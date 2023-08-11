During the July 18 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, members of the public and elected officials discussed a resolution that called for the county to support closing the Seneca Meadows Landfill by 2025 instead of extending the life of the landfill to operate through 2040. The resolution initially failed by a margin of 7-6, but it was reintroduced during a meeting on August first where it passed by a margin of 8-6 thanks to the support of Chairwoman Shawna Black, who was not in attendance during the initial vote.
Some members of the legislature expressed concern about closing the landfill because they were unsure about where the trash that will continue to be produced by the county be transferred, even though Tompkins County does not currently transfer any of its waste to Seneca Meadows.
Several members of the public spoke at the July meeting in support of the resolution. Vice President of Seneca Lake Guardian, Yvonne Taylor, told the Legislature that worrying about where the trash will go if the landfill is closed only helps the landfill’s advocacy efforts to receive an extension. Taylor says that legislators should instead be concerned with figuring out ways to “move away from being a throwaway culture so that we don’t need behemoth landfills in the first place.”
Yayoi Koizimi from the local environmental activist organization Zero Waste Ithaca addressed the Legislature saying, “I urge [you] to reject any proposals for expansion of the construction of new landfills…Instead, I implore you to support and implement Zero Waste strategies and messaging to reduce the amount of material waste entering our waste stream.”
Following public comment, Legislator Anne Koreman gave a presentation in support of closing the landfill, saying that the county needs to do a better job at finding new ways to divert materials from being thrown in the garbage. “Through our reimagining solid waste plan, we have a lot of different people in the community helping us figure out what to do with these items,” Koreman said.
She continued by saying that “I’m hoping we can not just reduce solid waste by 50%, but we really need to reduce by 80% to 90% to create a circular economy.” Koreman added that if the Department of Environmental Conservation passes the permit to extend the landfill's life, it would violate New York’s existing climate plan.
“By supporting this resolution, we’re giving [the state] a nudge and supporting other municipalities to say that we need to figure out a different way [to manage our waste] and not to extend the life of this landfill,” Koreman said.
Legislator Amanda Champion responded to Koreman, saying she supports the resolution but that “We all have made waste, and we have to put it somewhere.” She added that Tompkins County doesn’t have its own landfill, so it has to ship its waste to landfills in surrounding counties. Champion said, “If we want to deal with the problem ourselves, we should have our own landfill and figure out where we’re gonna put that in the county.”
Legislator Randy Brown supported the resolution saying, “If we just continue to build these landfills, then we’re not going to move forward and control our waste.” He added that Tompkins is not currently sending waste to Seneca Meadows and that much of the county's waste is being sent to a landfill in Ontario County that is set to close in 2028. However, Brown said that could change when the current solid waste contract expires in May 2024.
Legislator Veronica Pillar said that they were “strongly in support of this resolution,” adding that as of right now, the landfill is set to close in 2025. According to Pillar, “This resolution is saying, continue with the original plan of closing the landfill as opposed to lengthening the life of it.”
Pillar continued by saying that “the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act has some goals that lengthening the life of this landfill would directly oppose.” They added, “If you want to try at least to follow the guidelines [of the CLCPA] that exist, the landfill should be closed on the original timeline.”
Legislator Rich John said he would not support the resolution because “If we pass this resolution, I’m left to wonder where the garbage goes?” He continued, “I don’t know that we’re addressing the issue by saying close [the landfill].” John continued saying, “What I think we should be doing is trying to get New York State to act on their language and try to develop a real plan….I don’t know if closing Seneca Meadows would force New York State to do their job well.”
Even though John said that he wouldn’t support the resolution to close the landfill, he said that he would support a resolution that would call on Seneca Meadows to “do a better job of methane capture” to be approved for an extension.
Legislator Mike Sigler agreed with John, saying that he wouldn’t support the resolution but that the county can pass a resolution calling on any landfill it contracts with to manage methane emissions and leachate disposal responsibly.
According to Sigler, “I don’t think it's responsible to call for the closing of something that is needed. I would consider that irresponsible.”
Sigler added that even if the county’s plan to reduce solid waste is successful, it would still leave the county with 50 million pounds of garbage every year that would need to be disposed of. As a result, Sigler said that the county is left with no other choice than to send the waste to other counties or build a landfill within the county — the latter of which has been strongly disapproved of by county residents.
Sigler continued saying, “If we get to a point where we’re not shipping out as much garbage as we used to and this is no longer a needed facility, great, but right now it’s a needed facility, and I don’t see any other way around that.”
Pillar responded to Sigler’s comments saying that expanding the landfill because garbage production has not yet been eliminated is similar to endlessly purchasing buckets to deal with a leaking roof instead of fixing the leak at its source. According to Pillar, “With the landfill, there’s an ‘if you build it, they will come’ aspect,” meaning that as long as the county has the option to transfer waste to the landfill, it won’t work as hard toward the goal of reducing the waste it generates.
“I think [passing this resolution] is an important step toward sustainability,” Pillar said.
Koreman agreed with Pillar saying, “[This resolution] is trying to put pressure on the system, and by not passing, we’re losing this opportunity to put pressure on the DEC.” Koreman continued by saying that “I would hope if we had a landfill here, all the communities in the Fingerlakes would stand up and support us [in closing it].”
Ultimately, the resolution passed by a margin of 8-6 after it was reintroduced on August first. Shawna Black, Greg Mezey, Veronica Pillar, Travis Brooks, Randy Brown, Amanda Champion, Susan Curry, and Anne Koreman voted in favor of the resolution. In contrast, Lee Shurtliff, Mike Sigler, Deborah Dawson, Rich John, Mike Lane, and Dan Klien voted against it.
This story was updated to include information regarding the reintroduction and approval of the resolution in support of closing Seneca Meadows Landfill at the Tompkins County Legislature on August First.
