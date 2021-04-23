Editor’s Note: Next week will feature an extended look at the various efforts being undertaken at the local level to make Lodi a place that can thrive on the other side of the pandemic.
If not for a global pandemic in 2020, the most memorable catastrophic event residents of Lodi might recall is the historic flood of August 2018. It was a devastating day that came without warning and left residents at Lodi Point reeling as more than 10 inches of rain fell in a span of hours. The nearby town of Hector recorded more than 11.5 inches of rain officially in the same devastating storm.
Homes, campers, cars, and even roads were washed away leaving little behind. Work has been underway for more than two years, but it is far from over, according to Lodi Town Supervisor Kyle Barnhart.
“Unfortunately, we are still recovering,” he explained. “There are still homes being rebuilt. We still have concerns over some of the stream restoration work the DEC did in the wake of the flood, which has put more homes at risk. We’re still repairing roads and culverts that were damaged in the storm, which will probably last for a few more years.”
Specifically, the work in question involved restoration of creek beds near Seneca Lake in the days around the flood. “Their restoration left the creek in much different shape than before the flood, which is understandable to some extent, but the work they did has been causing erosion and other issues that are putting more homes and property at risk,” Barnhart continued. “We applied for grants to fix it and were denied, and we’ve complained up the latter at the DEC to fix it, but have been ignored.”
He said the town cannot even get an estimation for cost until the DEC works with a hydrologist to make a better plan. “The DEC has essentially walked away. There’s a lot of homeowners down there that are truly frightened of what will happen if we get another rainfall event like the one from 2018.”
While Barnhart was not supervisor at the time of the flood, he was mayor in the Village of Lodi. He said the town has changed permanently in the wake of the flood, and ongoing concerns around the environment are apparent. “We’re a different town after the flood, certainly more aware of the environment around us,” he added.
Another major concern is that despite those so-called restorations executed by the DEC it would not take nearly as much rainfall to create a dangerous situation. “A storm less than half that size could be dangerous or even deadly,” Barnhart explained. “We are feeling pretty helpless on that front.”
There are not any clear answer as to what comes next in this process either, but that does not matter because the Town of Lodi is moving forward and working to build better for the future.
