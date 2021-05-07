Madeline Brainard is a junior at Charles O. Dickerson High School in Trumansburg. She is also a Girl Scout and is working toward her Gold Award, the highest level of achievement. To earn this award, Brainard must develop and carry through on a project that benefits the community. She was considering options when church members Rachel Boyer and Beth Cutter suggested that she build a blue Mutual Aid cabinet and stock it with food, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, and paper products. Her family had always been very supportive of the Trumansburg Food Pantry, so Brainard thought this would be a perfect project to complete for her Gold Award. Brainard’s parents are Hayden and Sarah Brainard.
The project began in January 2020. With the support of the Jacksonville United Methodist Church, Brainard wrote up her proposal and submitted it to the Girl Scout Council. In March, council members met with Maddie over Zoom to discuss her project. They accepted her proposal and then also sent her suggestions for improvement which included more community involvement such as presentations to various groups and social media posts to promote her project. She will also add a lending library with books from the church’s second-hand store, The Attic. The Namaste school is right across the street from her church and Brainard would like to get the children involved with her project too.
Carl Butterfield built the cabinet and he and his wife, Laura, painted it the specified blue color of all the other Mutual Aid cabinets in the area. It had to be the same color so people would be able to tell what the cabinet was and what it contained. The cabinet is about 4 feet high, 2 feet wide, and one foot deep. Inside are shelves and a cooler is next to the cabinet which contains flour, sugar, and some perishable foods. Available items inside the cabinet include toilet paper, paper towels, soup, toothbrushes and toothpaste, canned goods, cereal, cleaning supplies, and other dry goods. The cabinet was installed at noon next to the church and near The Attic on Saturday, May 1, and is up and running for anyone who might need food to tide them over. It will be available from spring to late fall.
This project appealed to Brainard for a variety of reasons. “I have been on the church Mission Board since eighth grade and we have talked about this project before,” Brainard said. “My family is very involved with the Trumansburg Food Pantry and during the pandemic, we also helped hand out food at the Enfield pantry. Both pantries have different needs, but each works very well to meet food insecurities. This is a project close to my heart.”
Brainard has been involved with scouting since first grade when her sister, Lily, decided to join Daisy Scouts. Brainard did too and then she moved on to Brownies and, finally, joined Girl Scouts. She is in Troop 40591 and her leaders are Sarah Brainard and Kathleen Pasetty. Her Gold Team consists of church members Beth Cutter, Carl Butterfield, Lynn Rich, and Rachel Boyer and Girl Scouts Lily Herman, Lily Brainard, Violet Zoner, Alex Zoner, and Blythe Van Ness. “I have had overwhelming support from my church and fellow Girl Scouts which was a big part of making this project happen,” mentioned Maddy.
So far, development of the project has been smooth sailing due to the help Brainard has received from her mentor, Beth Cutter, who has helped her meet deadlines and guide the project. Cutter also helped her not to overstress. Beth was a Girl Scout when she was younger and is part of the church Mission Council. She is involved with Mutual Aid and works in various capacities within community organizations. Cutter was a valuable resource due to her experiences.
When the project is completed, Brainard will submit the final results to the Girl Scout Council and it will either award her or ask her to do more. The council meets every 2 months and she intends to submit the final papers in late fall, hoping to hear back and receive her Gold Award by next spring. Brainard plans to have everything ready by the end of summer and will maintain the cabinet until she goes to college with the hopes that church members will keep it running while she is away at school.
Anyone with food insecurities may take items from the Mutual Aid cabinet. Community donations can be made to restock the cabinet by dropping canned and dry foods, paper products, personal hygiene items, etc. off at The Attic which is open Mondays from 10 a.m. – noon and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Items may also be brought to the Jacksonville United Methodist Church or just left in the cabinet.
Brainard still has a lot of work to do to complete her project. She has paperwork to finish and must keep her mentor updated at regular intervals. Research still needs to be completed, the approval documents filled out and sent, and posters made for the cabinet. She has completed 10 hours of an 80-hour requirement which Brainard hopes to finish this summer before the rigors of senior year set in. She has time limits to the different aspects of her project so she doesn’t spend an inordinate amount of time on, for example, making posters. Time spent on different phases must be well rounded. “I have been looking at colleges with degrees in history, although I have a while before I have to choose a course of study. I want to do track at the school I choose too. This Gold Award project definitely affects me and shows how I want to live my life as an adult. I want this ideal to stay important and be a part of the rest of my life,” she smiled.
