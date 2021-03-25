With some frustration the board heard that the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance denied the town’s request to fund aid for the recent reassessment carried out by the Assessor Michael Maxwell.
At its most recent meeting, the Spencer Town Board was informed that apparently Maxwell did not apply on time; otherwise, the town would have qualified and received the aid. New York State offers what it calls “re-val aid” per parcel to offset the cost of a revaluation, as the state likes assessments to stay as close to 100 percent as possible.
The town paid $20,000 for the re-valuation and had anticipated receiving some of that back. At five dollars per parcel and 1,800 parcels, the reimbursement aid is a significant chunk of money to have missed out on. The board agreed to ask Maxwell to appeal to the state to try to get that money for Spencer, as they believe he “dropped the ball.” The one good thing from the re-evaluation, said Town Supervisor Al Fulkerson, is that the value of the town’s property was formally $165 million and is now $190 million. “That helped on the tax rate a lot, and it’s a good thing,” Fulkerson said.
The bridges of Spencer will be an ongoing topic for the Spencer Town Board going forward many months. Bridge New York is a funding source for grant money from New York State, which recognizes that municipalities need help with paying for maintenance on the many bridges and culverts that have been flagged for critical upgrades by state engineer/inspectors.
After the February town board meeting, letters went out to 15 consultants asking for bids to apply for grant funding for the town. Fulkerson told the councilman at their March 9 meeting that Spencer should be able to get funding for three box culverts and two bridges. Fulkerson said the board must decide among all the bridges that need work as to which ones they should do first. He suggested likely bridges would be Fisher Settlement Road and Emery Road; as for box culverts, he suggested Railroad Avenue at Sabin Road and Washburn Road. All of them meet the criteria for the program, said Fulkerson.
The possibility of implementing highway department software was investigated last month, but inquiries did not help get more information on its usefulness for the town. Apparently, Candor has highway software but said it does not use it and it just sits on a shelf. In addition, much of it is beyond what Spencer needs for record keeping.
Mike Austin, the new Spencer Town Highway Superintendent, told the board that he and his wife have created an ordinary spreadsheet to track payroll, sick time and vacation time. This can be easily shared with the town’s bookkeeper. There was general agreement that the town does not need to purchase a high-powered and costly software program for the highway department if most of its features are not needed, especially if a spreadsheet will take care of most of its needs. The councilmen agreed they would rather save the money. They did insist, however, that Austin be sure that he makes trustworthy backup arrangements so that the spreadsheet does not get lost inadvertently.
REAP, the Rural Economic Area Partnership in Tioga County, sent the board its annual letter asking the board to fund their work at a rate of $0.20 per capita for each resident of the town. The town has not funded REAP in several years as they have not seen Spencer benefit from REAP in recent years. After some discussion the board voted not to participate in or fund REAP.
The grader discussed for several previous board meetings now belongs to the town of Spencer Highway Department. Austin did go and look at it, purchased it, and it was delivered. The grader is a used 2017 John Deere with 5,000 hours on it. The board is happy to have some newer, better equipment for when the road repair season arrives soon.
Some smaller items:
•The town hall now has new interior LED lights installed, which should save money on the electricity bill.
•The streetlight by the high school at Route 34 and Dartts Cross Road will no longer be charged to the town or in the town’s name, as of April 1. That street light is the responsibility of the school district, and getting it off the town’s bill is the end of a long series of conversations about getting that corrected.
• On the agenda but postponed until the April meeting is a proposed Right to Farm law that local farmer advocate Cub Frisbee asked the board to consider adopting.
•The town’s new website is up and working well. The board was very happy to see a much-improved website with information that is easy to find and is user-friendly. Meeting minutes will be posted regularly from now on.
The next meeting of the town board will be on April 13 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.