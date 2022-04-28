Officials from three area municipalities are enthusiastic about an upcoming project that would give locals public lakefront access. “This is a once-in-a-century opportunity,” said Rordan Hart, Trumansburg Village Mayor.
Camp Barton, which was a Boy Scout camp for over a century, is currently owned by the Baden-Powell Council. The council is selling the lakeshore property in Covert because of a lawsuit settlement plan wherein the Boy Scouts of America must compensate thousands of sex abuse victims; the council must contribute over $1 million to a national trust fund being set up for a settlement.
Public response to the idea of turning the camp into a park has been, by and large, very positive, said Deborah Nottke, Town of Covert deputy supervisor. What do most members of the public say they want from a new public park?
“Kayaking, lake access, to picnic, go for walk, hiking, and just going someplace to enjoy the lake because a lot of people don’t have the money to buy lakeside property, but this way they will always have access to Cayuga Lake,” Nottke said.
When local officials heard about the sale, they came up with a plan to preserve the scenic green space as a public park and went to local and state lawmakers for help raising awareness about the camp’s precarious future. Eventually word reached Erik Kulleseid, the New York State commissioner of parks.
Kulleseid expressed great interest in having the State of New York purchase the property and agreed with Covert, Ulysses and Trumansburg officials that the best way to make the project happen was for the municipalities to come together to develop a plan for maintaining and operating the park.
New York State has agreed to purchase the property based on the value to be set in an official appraisal, which has yet to be completed. The appraisal processes is currently underway and will be finished by this summer, according to Hart.
If all goes according to plan, the purchase of the camp should be finalized in about 12 to 16 months, Nottke said.
To that end, all three municipalities recently adopted resolutions to officially move forward with the process of negotiating an operating license agreement with NY State Parks for the management of Camp Barton once it has been acquired by the state. The resolutions passed unanimously in Ulysses and Trumansburg; in Covert, it passed in a vote of 3-2.
As the next step, a local board was formed consisting of two representatives from each municipality. The group is tasked with drafting a formal agreement between Covert, Ulysses and Trumansburg for the future operation and maintenance of the park.
One immediate goal of the board is to determine how the three municipalities can work together to form a single entity that will be responsible for the park.
“We are in the process of figuring out what a management structure looks like,” said Kaitlin Olson, supervisor of the Town of Ulysses, adding that the local Camp Barton work group has had a number of conversations with state officials, including an attorney from the state parks department, and the general recommendation has been that the village and two towns form a third party entity to serve as the licensee.
That could come in the form of a local development corporation, a nonprofit organization, or a different option altogether, Olson said. The third party entity would be equally managed by the boards of all three municipalities.
In the first week of April, representatives from New York State walked the property with local board members.
“They all indicated they think it’s a great property that fits New York State Park’s model of what they are looking to purchase,” Hart said.
The project is proceeding remarkably smoothly, according to local officials.
“It frankly gives me hope about politics and the American democratic process—that good things can happen when people can work together for the betterment of the public good,” Olson said. Ulysses would benefit greatly from additional outdoor space for recreational actives, Olson added. She said Ulysses and Groton are the only two Tompkins County municipalities that do not have their own recreational fields. The summer swimming program also presents a challenge; last year the recreation department held swimming lessons at Taughannock State Park, but it was not an ideal situation because it is difficult to set aside a designated area for the children to use. The expansive lakefront footage of Camp Barton would make setting aside an area away from the public much easier, Olson said.
Another positive development, Nottke said, is the recent news that Covert is being awarded $2.2 million in funding to replace Frontenac Road Bridge, which drivers must cross to access Camp Barton and has been in bad shape for decades, according to Nottke. “Supposedly it will be done by the time the park opens,” she added.
In her point of view, it is just one of many parts of a complicated puzzle that has fallen into place in the short amount of time since local officials first took on the campaign to save the camp.
“This has been a gift to us,” she said. “Something special and unique.”
