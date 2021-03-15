Physical Therapists Christine Feely and Colleen Robinson opened Synergy: Trumansburg Physical Therapy at 203 East Main Street in November of 2017. The practice is operated by a motivated team of physical therapists with the expertise and experience to improve the quality of life for their patients. They focus on orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, pelvic pain, and women’s health and wellness. Feely is a certified Women’s Health Specialist and Robinson is an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist.
The team also includes physical therapists Shona Craig (also an Iyengar Yoga instructor) and Jenna Wentzel, Anusara Yoga Instructor Miranda Gerhis, and Administrative Assistant Kim Delong. The practice is open Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Robinson and Feely had worked together in a previous job, built a reputation, and both wanted to offer their services in the community where they lived. They decided to open a practice where they had time for each patient and found joy in the job on a day-to-day basis. An opportunity occurred when a video store and chiropractic office vacated their spaces. Working with their landlord, the building was renovated to fit the needs of their business. At the beginning, Robinson and Feely were the only fulltime physical therapists until, when the practice began to expand, Shona Craig was hired. The practice began to steadily grow and focused on women’s health and orthopedic issues. “We treat kids, athletes, people with hip or knee replacements, and strokes,” said Feely. “We were growing and added Shona part time at first, then as a full time physical therapist. We were welcomed into the community and it was a joy to treat people we knew. We serve all people and are very diverse.”
On March 20, most businesses were forced to close, but Synergy remained open as an essential business. Many of their patients were recovering from surgery and therapy had to continue. Feely and Robinson followed the American Physical Therapy Association guidelines and focused on treating those who would be harmed first without physical therapy. Robinson and Feely alternated days and saw one patient at a time. Each worked alone so the patient only had contact with the therapist. Hospitals were not doing elective surgeries and appointments could be spaced out too. As NYS phases 1 and 2 were ushered in, the practice evolved slowly and then fully opened again in mid-September. They still saw non-surgical patients such as those with dysfunctional injuries like throwing out their backs.
Everyone in the practice wears K95 masks and follows universal precautions. An ultraviolet filter has been added to the furnace and each patient room has its own filtration system. There are three patient rooms, so patients and therapists can socially distance. Appointments are staggered and only three patients are allowed into the practice at one time. When patients enter the office, they are asked to wash their hands. The therapist is waiting and the patient is directed to the therapy room immediately without a long time in the waiting room. Temperatures are not taken, but all patients must wear masks and meet CDC guidelines. A highly effective HVAC system was installed that removes bacteria and mold from the air. Normal sanitizing and cleaning practices continued for equipment.
“During last year, business was slow and we operated on a limited basis because it was important to operate on a 10- to 20-percent patient flow as opposed to normal,” Robinson explained. “We had to reach out to patients by email and phone and did tele-health visits. We developed some home programs to keep patients engaged and wanted to stay connected with our patients. It was hard for us, but we were able to give core advice. Education does go on and transfers well to tele-health and we can also manage exercise programs. It was also good for our patients to be able to talk to someone about what was going on with them and how we could help.”
During the pandemic, Synergy ramped up universal precautions to prevent disease. Everyone wears gloves, washes their hands more, and they clean more. They looked at what they were doing and amplified it. The patients have been wonderful and have been following the guidelines. The community has been conscientious. Synergy works with a very good supplier who provides PPE and sanitizer for the practice and they have never lacked any essential supplies.
“Business now is steady. We had to reach out to some patients, but we are fortunate to have a flow of new patients again,” remarked Feely. “As people get more vaccines, we expect more patients to come in. We are getting back to a new normal volume and anticipate more growth this year.”
The Yoga Studio opened again when gyms and fitness centers were able to open and had to be certified by the health department. Two instructors hold classes at night on a weekly basis, but the class sizes are limited to groups of five to maintain ample social distancing. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats and props. Information and a schedule can be found on the Synergy website. Yoga is used as a longtime piece of recovery, but can be used for posture alignment too which is good for everyone. Classes are open to all who would like a path to better health.
“For business owners, the market is still uncertain. Synergy has worked hard to grow and is adding another physical therapist which is a challenge, but exciting too,” mentioned Robinson. “Last year was a time to think through how the business was and how it can be as we grow. How do we do what we need to do? It was a time to think and we were able to open the yoga studio sooner because we had time to plan and make positive changes as needed.” Currently, Robinson is out on maternity leave until June because she and her husband, Todd, recently had their second child, Hannah, who joins big brother, Peter.
In the dictionary, synergy is defined as the interaction or cooperation of two or more organizations, substances, or other agents to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects. Synergy: Trumansburg Physical Therapy uses hands-on individualized treatment along with collaborative care to help clients utilize movement and exercise to maximize their physical potential and lead a full rich life. It is important to know the complete person in order to create the most effective therapeutic program.
“We always want to keep our patients as safe as possible by implementing universal precautions. We always wore gloves before, but will keep wearing masks, especially with closer contact to patients. I think the community will be much better about not going out when they are sick, too,” Feely said. “In the future, we will continue to grow and better serve women’s health and orthopedic injuries. We also want to offer workshops for topics the community is interested in. We are all looking forward to treating patients and meeting the needs to make them more functional. We enjoy having a business in the community which has been conscientious to keep each other safe and well. I feel fortunate to be part of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.