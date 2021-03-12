The Tioga County Industrial Development Agency has big plans for a second location to expand Owego Gardens senior community apartments. The site is being called Owego Gardens II, “A 93 unit [sic] residential facility, which commenced construction December 2020,” as stated in the TEAM Tioga 2020 Annual Report. Discussed during the IDA’s virtual meeting held on March 3, the plans involve developing the land on the hill behind Owego Gardens’ current location.
Director of Economic Development & Planning LeeAnn Tinney discussed the property lines and planning during the meeting with other attendees, making use of a color-coded map to distinguish between land owned by Owego Gardens II (the name used to reference the property site) and the Tioga County IDA. The map is available for reference in the meeting’s agenda, which can be found on the Agency’s website.
The map displays the hill behind Owego Gardens I, the name used to reference the parcel of land on which the current apartment building resides, located along NY-434 in Owego. Running along the western side of and continuing behind OGI is a green area that extends back to the property line separating the Village of Owego from the Town of Owego, which represents OGII. A second outline within OGII signifies a road that will lead up the hill to where new apartments and townhouses will be constructed. Tinney explained that while the road is currently included in OGII, it will ultimately be transferred over to Village ownership.
Also visible on the map is a larger, red area that signifies land that is still owned by the IDA. Extending from the southern edge of OGII and into the IDA’s property is a small, red outline, representing a road and area designated for a water tank to service the new apartments and townhouses. The ownership of this road and area will eventually be transferred to Suez, the world’s largest private water supplier by people served.
A thin sliver of green extends from the southern edge of OGII over the Village-Town boarder and into IDA’s property, representing an easement for Suez to use as a road. The initial gradient within OGII is too steep for Suez to use. This easement will allow workers to access the water tank with less difficulty.
Tinney explained during the meeting that the entirety of the IDA’s costs for the Owego Gardens II project sit at an estimated $1.5 million, and payments on the Agency’s part have already been underway. A full spreadsheet detailing individual costs and payments was made visible during the meeting for all viewers.
Secretary Martha Sauerbrey continued the conversation past Owego Gardens regarding the IDA’s remaining property: “All that red area, is that all really wetlands?” Tinney confirmed, explaining further that there is a small area within the Village border that has the possibility of development. The Town portion of the IDA’s property has not yet undergone a wetland delineation; however, both Tinney and Treasurer Aaron Gowan stated the land at the top of the hill is developable and hosts a beautiful view. Previous plans of developing the area into land for single-family housing had been discussed at an earlier date, but complications arose from the difficulty of building and connecting a sanitary sewer for the area.
After discussing the IDA-owned property, the IDA unanimously passed a vote to hire a new social media manager. The position request was sent out to four contacts recommended to the IDA, and it was also shared with Binghamton University’s communications department for them to share with students and alumni. The IDA only received one proposal, that being from BiziLife LLC, owned by Kathryn Fletcher. Fletcher has worked in the past for organizations such as the Southern Tier Discovery Center and the Binghamton Philharmonic.
Despite the IDA not requiring much coverage via social media, the Agency bears the cost for the rest of TEAM Tioga to receive its much-needed coverage and promotion. “Supporting those other pieces are [sic] part of what we do,” said Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles during the meeting.
The recording of this meeting is available on the IDA’s YouTube page for five years after its posting. The next Tioga County IDA meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 7 at 4:30 pm. It is available to view live on the Agency’s YouTube channel, and the recording of the meeting will also be available for viewing for five years.
