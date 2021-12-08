The Edith B. Ford Memorial Library, located in Ovid, will host a moderated community forum on the closure of the Willard Drug Treatment Campus on Dec. 9 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the library in Ovid.
The main goals of the forum are to bring the community together and to create an atmosphere where people can talk about the closure, said Andrea Tillinghast, Ford Memorial Library director and moderator of the discussion.
The decision to close the facility, which employs about 330 people, was announced by New York State officials in early November. It is slated to be shut down in March 2022 along with five other correctional facilities.
The forum is planned for a 45-minute discussion with five to eight questions or subjects to be answered or deliberated by the participants.
Confirmed participants include: Senator Pam Helming, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, Town of Romulus Supervisor David Hayes, Romulus Deputy Supervisor Mike Joslyn and South Seneca Schools Superintendent Steve Zielinski.
“The superintendent can speak to the population of students attending the schools, which is only on the decline, and what we can anticipate… I thought, let’s hear from the superintendent so he can give feedback when it comes to what we’re talking about with the impact on funding from the state, property taxes to support the schools, what would that will look like with people moving out,” Tillinghast said.
Tillinghast said that she invited corrections officers from Willard and local business owners as well and hopes that they will join the event so that there can be a balanced conversation with multiple points of view.
She said she felt very encouraged by the fact that Palmesano and Helming accepted the library’s invitation to attend.
“It’s important, and we realize we’re coming from a place that doesn’t generate many votes to begin with, so it’s great they want to travel between the lakes and pay attention to the people down here,” Tillinghast said.
The last 30 to 45 minutes will be open to questions and comments from the audience.
The first 25 people to register for this event will be admitted to the library in order to limit capacity due to the pandemic.
Community members can register for the event by visiting the library’s website ovidlibrary.org or calling the library at (607) 869-3031. The library will also live stream the event and will post the link on their website and social media.
