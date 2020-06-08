Public health officials in Seneca County are concerned that there is a level of complacency returning among residents as parts of the economy reopened.
While many agonized over the status of the first two phases of economic reopening, Seneca County Public Health sent out a notice to residents and businesses about the continued practice of face coverings and social distancing.
They also dumped cold water on the potential of gatherings over 10 people.
“As the region begins to reopen, we must approach each new phase with caution and remain vigilant to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in our communities,” Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart said. She noted CDC guidance states asymptomatic people can act as carriers, allowing for transmission of the virus.
“We are asking all of our citizens who are able to wear a facial covering or cloth face mask to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order and do so when they are in public places. We know that we can reduce transmission of COVID-19 by properly wearing a cloth facial-covering,” Swinehart continued. Those cloth facial coverings should be washed regularly, according to the health department.
County Attorney David Ettman weighed in on Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive orders, which mandate compliance with face covering requirements. “The Governor’s Executive Order 202.17, which provided for mandatory face coverings for essentially all persons in New York State, became effective at 8:00 p.m. on April 17," he said. "The Executive Order requires anyone over the age of two and able to medically tolerate a face covering to be required to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth face-covering when in a public place and unable to maintain, or when not maintaining social distance."
Honing in on gatherings of more than 10 people, Ettman said nothing as part of economic reopening limits those restrictions. That executive order, which limits those gatherings, runs through June 7. Parts of it are expected to be extended, given that most of the state has not even entered Phase Two of economic reopening.
"These are the rules in Seneca County and violations will be taken very seriously as threats to the health and recovery process for our community," Ettman added.
“These orders have been put in place to protect our residents’ health because no one is immune and there is no treatment for COVID-19,” Swinehart continued. “Everyone can help reduce the spread by wearing a facial covering while in public places especially in public indoor spaces. In addition, we must also wash our hands frequently, continue to social distance by staying at least six feet apart from individuals who are not members of our households, we should consider density when going out in public and avoid areas with increased density and stay home when we are sick.”
Public health officials said the spread of the virus can continue to be slowed if common sense measures are taken. However, nursing homes continue to be a challenge throughout the region. Even as hospitalization rates spiked during Phase One, leaders on the Finger Lakes Reopening Team noted that it was largely due to increased testing, and changes in state regulation connected to nursing home residents.
“If we all commit to doing these small actions, we can make a big difference in the amount of disease within our community as well as re-open our local economy safely while simultaneously protecting the public’s health,” Swinehart concluded.
