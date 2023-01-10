Your complaints about NYSEG haven’t gone unnoticed.
An investigation into billing errors at NYSEG has been initiated by the New York Department of Public Service after electric and gas customers from more than 40 counties across the Empire State say they have been impacted by billing errors.
Ithaca resident Michelle Porter says her NYSEG bills have been “insane” for the last several months. Porter said that within one week she received three separate bills. The first was for $700, then a day later another arrived for $1,200, and the next day another bill arrived for $1,500.
The Consumer Advocate of the Public Service Department will host a series of public forums in areas affected by billing errors starting in January as part of the investigation into NYSEG.
New York State Electric and Gas, commonly referred to as NYSEG, is a private corporation that generates, purchases and distributes electricity and gas to about 1.3 million customers across upstate New York. Their sister company, Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) is also under investigation.
The problems with the two utilities’ billing systems became apparent when the Department began to see a significant spike in the number of complaints from customers. As a result, Department staff commenced a review and an investigation related to a September 2022 change to the companies’ customer information and billing system.
The complaints received by the Department range from incorrect bills being sent to consumers or very late bills being sent. In 2022, the number of consumer complaints against the two companies soared to more than 4,700, 60 percent more than the two previous years combined.
In response to the investigation, Rory M. Christian, the CEO of the Department of Public Service said, “Ensuring customer bills are accurate is the singular responsibility of the utility, and this expanded investigation of RG&E and NYSEG will determine what went wrong and how will it be resolved,”
Christian continued saying, “Our bottom line is simple: we hold utilities accountable for any billing errors and we will require the companies to hold customers harmless.”
Issues with private utilities like NYSEG and RG&E have resulted in increased support for publicly owned utility options. Supporters of public utilities say that NYSEG holds customers hostage with rate hikes since there are no viable alternatives for where to get energy.
According to a report by Truthout, NYSEG customers are “captive to any rate hikes” because they “have but one option for buying the service that heats and lights [their] home.”
In 2022, NYSEG proposed a 22 percent increase for the average electric bill. This would take effect on May 1, 2023 and increase the average electricity bill by roughly $18.31.
NYSEG representatives have said that rate hikes are attributed to increasing costs of fuels used to produce electricity, specifically natural gas.
These rate hikes disproportionately Impact low-income households. Additionally, a census based study found that the median Black household pays 64 percent more on utilities than the median white household.
This comes at a time when the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey found that roughly 38% of households in New York have decided not to purchase basic necessities like food and medicine in the past 12 months just so they will have enough money to pay an energy bill.
In addition, 28.4% of households in New York were unable to pay at least part of one energy bill in the past 12 months. Overall, 33.9% of households across the country say they reduced or skipped basic expenses, such as medicine or food, to be able to afford their energy bill in the past 12 months.
In response to the investigation NYSEG representatives have said, “While NYSEG and RG&E have not been immune from the effects of COVID on our utility, such as a severe staffing shortage, we understand the impacts some of our customers have faced with their bills. In fact, we have already made significant progress in reducing customer issues by hiring new billing specialists and streamlining our billing processes.”
The company's statement continued saying that NYSEG is “working hard and committed to ensuring customer bills are sent out timely and accurately and we urge our customers to contact us immediately with billing issues. We will fully cooperate with the Department’s investigation.”
(2) comments
''New York State Electric and Gas, commonly referred to as NYSEG, is a private corporation''.
True, but they and RG&E are both owned by Iberdola, a huge mutlinational based in Spain. Does anyone here think they really care about two utility companies in New York?
Matt, do you think it might be a good idea to expound a bit on " ..rate hikes disproportionately Impact low-income households. Additionally, a census based study found that the median Black household pays 64 percent more on utilities than the median white household."?
