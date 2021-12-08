Trumansburg Police have arrested a Newfield man who recently paid for his purchase at a Trumansburg convenience store with a counterfeit $100 bill after he was identified from a surveillance photo posted on the police department’s Facebook page.
Roy Searles, 33, allegedly made the fraudulent purchase at Byrne Dairy, 208 E. Main Street, Trumansburg, at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, according to Trumansburg Police Chief Joe Nelson.
Searles was also arrested in mid-November by the New York State Police for passing counterfeit money at a Popeyes in Big Flats and was also a suspect in the theft of a trailer in Horseheads, according to published reports.
At the Trumansburg store, it was discovered that Searles paid with a $100 bill that was later found to be fake, and he also discarded a second counterfeit bill on one of the store’s shelves, Nelson said.
Searles paid for about $20-worth of goods and pocketed the change, Trumansburg Police Officer Timothy Rumsey said.
At the time, the clerk at the register could not locate the store’s marker used to determine whether or not large bills are real, he said, adding that Byrne Dairy was later informed by its bank that one of the bills the store had attempted to deposit was not real. The store then contacted the police.
The police department received multiple tips after Searles’ photograph appeared on the department’s social media, said Rumsey, who has been in law enforcement for 21 years. He added that social media can be a very helpful tool for police when used correctly.
The high quality image of the suspect, captured by the security camera above the register, also helped a great deal. “It was great quality video,” Rumsey said.
Searles was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket.
The offense is punishable by up to one year imprisonment, a fine, or both.
His first court appointment was on Nov. 29 at Ulysses Town Court, Rumsey said.
