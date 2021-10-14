Fayan Dukalee Ophelia Grant-Rhoden was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and lived with her grandparents Louis and Louise Thompson. Her father resided in Queens, so, during the early 2000s, Fayan frequently traveled back and forth between the US and Jamaica until she permanently moved to New York City in 2019. Her most recent journey has led Ms. Grant-Rhoden to Trumansburg where she was offered and accepted the position of high school principal.
Grant-Rhoden attended Teachers’ College and the University of the West Indies before getting her Masters at St. John’s University in Queens, NY. Currently, she is completing her doctorate there. All of Fayan’s qualifications led her to teach ELA at the secondary level. She worked for Gear Up New York, a federally funded program which guides students from middle school to college. NYGU has offices in most NYC schools and helps students with things like tutoring and applying for college. Staff guide students on their paths to success. Fayan has 29 years in education and 20 years as an administrator.
Currently unmarried, Grant-Rhoden is living in Lansing, but looking for a home in Trumansburg which has been difficult due to the current housing market. She has a 27-year-old daughter who is living in Jamaica and completing an actuarial science degree. Her daughter will be joining her in the Ithaca area soon.
Moving from New York City to Trumansburg was a big step and one with many differences. Fayan received an email from a friend telling her about the high school job opening last spring when Jon Koeng decided to resign and take the district’s Business Administrator position. She responded and expressed an interest in the job which resulted in a virtual interview. That led to a personal interview and an offer which she accepted. “Trumansburg reminded me of home. People who greeted me were loving and welcome. I felt a warmth and openness in the community which was so much like home,” she said. “There is a definite community spirit which helped to make my final decision because I wanted to see what was happening in the school and community. Trumansburg is very different from the city, but similar to Niagara St. James where I grew up.”
Grant-Rhoden loves to dance to traditional Jamaican music, especially Creative A & B movement which is linked to Jamaican culture with influences of African heritage. Popular, modern, and contemporary dance is also something she enjoys. Jamaica has many traditions that involve dance, music, and food. Fayan also loves to read and is a sports person. She likes to be involved in athletics, specifically volleyball, cricket, netball, and football (soccer) and has trained students in netball and dancing.
Already, Fayan has a positive impression of Trumansburg High School through the student involvement in the athletics program. There is a planned approach and organization which leads to a good balance between education and sports. “There is a lot of variety, but I would like to see more clubs available for students. I love the balance and rules already in effect. The students also have access to advanced courses to get them ready for college.”
“Right now, I am learning the school,” Fayan remarked. “I need to learn as much as possible before I suggest changes. I may tweak some things, but not without input from the teachers and staff.” Already, numerous items up for discussion are posted on a board in her office with the names of teachers who would like to be involved with each topic to make improvements in certain areas. Some of these focus groups include items such as cell phone policies, student involvement in government, announcements, study hall activities, transitioning between classes, and conversations about gender, race, and sexuality. Eventually, students will be asked to join the discussions. No major changes are planned yet, but different topics have been designated as “talking points.”
There are currently 299 students enrolled at the high school. Not all of last year’s virtual students have returned for in-person learning. The school is focused on in-person learning, but does have Brightspace and Paper, both academic support systems, provided for students who can not be in class in person due to, for example, a medical issue. Both services are available to guide those at home so students can keep up with their lessons.
“Covid has been a game-changer,” Grant-Rhoden mused. “It has forced us to become creative and innovated … to rethink virtual learning. It is not the first place of concern because the classroom situation is more important. There are positives to virtual learning, but it also shows the importance of the teacher.”
“I would like to thank the community for giving me the opportunity to come and learn about this area, the goals of the school, and for embracing me,” Fayan said. “I am truly grateful for this opportunity and appreciate the warmth and greetings I have received. I see so many people coming to support athletic events and Board of Education meetings and the community involvement. The school is fully staffed, so, thankfully, I am not looking for personnel. I will learn to embrace my role as principal. The students, so far, have been good and are taking their time getting to know me. They say that I am their number one fan. The experience has been really great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.