The Village of Spencer had its fastest appointment and resignation likely in history for its new code enforcement officer. At the April fifth regular meeting of the Spencer village board, the board was very happy to appoint a candidate, Kevin Brown, to be the new village code enforcement officer. Unfortunately Brown accepted before learning the full scope of all the duties and time requirements for the code enforcement officer.
Brown spoke to the Spencer town code enforcement officer to learn the full extent of his expected duties. When he realized that there were many more hours required to do the job that he anticipated, he decided that these duties would be more then he as a retired person wanted to give to the job.
So, after being appointed on April 5, Brown proceeded to resign on Wednesday, April 7, with regret. The board received this resignation with dismay, having thought that it solved its code enforcement problem. The board has been looking for months to replace the last enforcement officer but without success. There are two new projects that owners wish to begin working on but cannot proceed without a code enforcement officer. What this means is that the board is looking intensely once again to try and fill this position.
Joan Weston and 10 members of the Nichols Park Committee were present to bring the board update on their most recent thoughts on priorities for the committee, division of responsibilities between the board and the committee, and the continuing problem of dealing with the geese. Weston brought with her a document outlining the committee’s understanding of responsibilities for the board to review and discuss with at a later time. They also brought a detailed response to suggestions by village resident Tom Kozlowski’s proposal for ways to decrease the geese population around the pond. Weston said that she has done considerable research and according to the DEC, most of Kozlowski’s suggestions will not adequately address the problems. The pond committee believes that about 63 percent of the pond’s shoreline is natural and a good balance for mowed grassy sections where the public fishes.
Weston summarized some of the issues with the geese: a body of water will attract geese, especially if there is a large adjacent grassy area at the middle school. There is also a protected island for building nests. Fencing will not deter geese as they will just go wherever there is no fence for access. Weston also said that we need to improve garbage removal at the Bingo Pavilion and at the Gazebo because so many people during the pandemic are meeting outside and enjoying socializing in the fresh air. The board agreed and will see that trash removal is picked up more than just once a week.
During reports trustee Nicole O’Connell told the board that for the second year, Panther Pak is canceled because Panther Pak is considered a summer camp by Health Department regulations. As a camp, they must follow stringent COVID-19 rules about social distancing, which means more rooms with fewer children per room and additional counselors for supervision. Another obstacle is that Panther Pak could not put all the kids on to one bus for field trips the way it typically has done in the past. Now it would have to get three buses to be sure that kids are properly spaced out. O’Connell said it is just too expensive for the village to afford. She said she is very sorry and wished it would not be like this.
Trustee Gill Knapp told the board which streets he plans to pave in the village this year, depending on how far the budget goes. He plans to get quotes for Liberty Street from the railroad tracks west to the village line as well as Ferris Street, George Street and potholes. Despite concerns that New York would cut off CHIPS money, the new state budget will give the same amount as last year. This is in effect a cut because prices for materials and labor have gone up but Knapp was thankful that the village is going to get anything.
The planning board will work on two projects where the owners interested are in renovating or expanding commercial properties within the village. Chris King is expanding his storage units next to the post office. He plans to construct new storage units for recreational vehicles of different sizes. The local veterinarian Roxanne Sullivan last year bought the former Spencer agency building and this year is ready to renovate it as a new veterinary hospital.
Dale Weston asked the board to assess trees in Nichols Park for their condition as he is concerned about the very old trees will either drop large limbs or fall over completely, damaging or bringing down electric wires. He asked the village board to hire an arborist to make a tree assessment. Weston also told the board that he took down two big dead or dying trees near the Lutheran Church in the park. He also cleared out a walkway near the alligator and covered bridge so people have a place to sit and enjoy the view of the park with another an additional place to sit.
The new historical marker sign will soon be placed at the entrance to Nichols Park on Park Street to recognize both the park and grandstand as its historical designation. There was some discussion about exactly where to put it so that trucks entering at Spencer picnic would not knock it over. The Pomeroy Foundation well plan to help present the marker on June 21.
Many people noticed recently that there was a substantial episode of fish dying in Nichols pond. Many citizens helped to collect these dead fish in buckets to remove them. Donna Brown said that she took out 40 gallons of dead fish so they are clearly was a large kill caused by past winter conditions. The pond committee believes that low oxygen was the death of the fish. The fish probably died from lack of adequate oxygen over the winter because there was deep snow on the pond. There were very cold temperatures for months and there just was not enough oxygen below the ice to sustain all of the fish. The Pond Committee urged the board to look into getting prices on restocking fish for the pond.
The next meeting of the village board will be on May 3 at 7 p.m.
