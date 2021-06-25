For those who need some me-time after a stressful year, a new full-service, 15,000 square foot spa will open soon in Aurora, NY, 25 miles north of Ithaca.
Sitting on 350 acres of farmland and woods, with a distant view of Cayuga Lake, the Spa at the Inns of Aurora features ten treatment rooms, indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy pools, meditation spaces, steam rooms and saunas, café, salon, and boutique.
“The spa is an exciting addition to the Inns of Aurora collection,” Alex Schloop, Director of Marketing and Creative Director at the Inns of Aurora said. “It’s our goal to create an experience that invites guests to disconnect from their busy, everyday lives and to slow down and spend time with the people that matter to them.”
The luxury spa plans to open on June 28. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“This is one of the most significant ground-up builds of a new spa in the country,” Reneta McCarthy, retired Senior Lecturer at Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration said. McCarthy’s students in her Wellness and Spas class worked on various projects related to the design and operations of the new spa.
While the spa is owned by the Inns of Aurora, Ithaca-based Rasa Spa will oversee operations. Treatments include assorted massage, energy work, skincare, and salon. Rachel Hogancamp is the Founder and Managing Partner of Rasa Spa, and Cynthia King is the Spa Director. Around 60 staff members are dedicated to operating the spa, and additional positions will be added to other properties to accommodate increased demand.
“We are thrilled to work alongside the Rasa Spa team to offer guests an all-encompassing wellness experience that begins from within and is tailored to the individual,” Schloop said.
A café, located in the center of the facility, is accessible only to guests of the spa. It will include a complimentary “grazing table” with seasonally inspired food and beverages. Guests can also purchase espresso drinks, kombucha, beer, and wine.
The Spa adds to the Inns of Aurora collection, which includes the Aurora Inn, E.B. Morgan House, Rowland House, Wallcourt Hall, and Zabriskie House, the 1833 Kitchen and Fargo restaurants, and the Village Market.
“Our goal is to lengthen Aurora’s seasonality for travelers, making Aurora a year-round destination,” Schloop said. “Another goal is to continue stimulating local employment and revenue.”
Except for changing areas and same-sex sauna and steam rooms, the spa is co-ed, including a gender-neutral sauna pavilion. There is also a gender-neutral changing space for guests who do not identify with a binary gender.
The Inns of Aurora plans to draw customers from major cities, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston. “We are also excited to welcome guests from closer to home, including Ithaca, Auburn, Skaneateles, Syracuse, Rochester, and beyond,” Schloop said.
Pleasant Rowland, a Wells College alumna, is the Founder and Owner of the Inns of Aurora. She is known for creating the “American Girl” dolls, books, and accessories. She sold American Girl to Mattel in 1998 for $700 million. Rowland and her husband, Jerome Frautschi, are major philanthropists in Madison, Wisconsin.
Hart Howerton, a large international architecture firm, designed the spa. MCK Building Associates of Syracuse served as general contractor.
“They did the details right,” McCarthy said. “Hopefully, for Aurora and the region, this will become a serious destination spa.”
